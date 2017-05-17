With the world in the midst of a real refugee crisis, it seems like ABC have taken inspiration from current events for its brand new drama mystery series The Crossing. The upcoming series centers in on a small American town where refugees from a war-torn country have sought asylum, but things get really interesting when the townsfolk realize these refugees are actually Americans fleeing a war that is yet to happen.

The trailer for the upcoming series was released during the ABC's Upfront event on Tuesday, which outlined all the major upcoming series for the Fall season, including The Mayor and the Roseanne revival. In terms of vibe, #TheCrossing has hints of Netflix series Travelers, HBO's The Leftovers as well as ABC's Lost. Take a look at the trailer below:

Looks awesomely dramatic, right?

The Crossing not only has a super intriguing concept, but it also stars some pretty big talent. The series stars Steve Zahn (Dallas Buyers Club) as Jude Miller, Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome) as Reece, Sandrine Holt (House of Cards) as Emma Peralta, Rick Gomez (Band of Brothers) as Nestor, Simone Kessel (Terra Nova) as Rebecca and young talent Bailey Skodje (A Christmas to Remember) as Leah. The show was created and written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie whose work you'll be familiar with from series such as Scream: The TV Series and Revenge.

Read the synopsis for The Crossing below:

Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America – and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here — both the townspeople and these newcomers — will never be the same.

The Crossing comes to ABC later in 2017.

