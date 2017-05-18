A brand new reboot series has landed at Netflix. In partnership with Jim Henson Company, Netflix has ordered a series based on one of the company's most unique and groundbreaking films. #TheDarkCrystal, a Jim Henson classic, will make the foray into a prequel series as The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance. Netflix recently released a teaser for the forthcoming project. Check it out below:

The new fantasy series, which will consist of 10 episodes, will take place many years before the setting of the '80s film. Louis Letterier, the man behind such films as Now You See Me and 2010's Clash Of The Titans, will direct. Netflix has also announced the project will be shot in the U.K. and that Brian Froud, the concept designer behind both the original movie and #Labyrinth, will return to craft the fantastical creations alongside Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The original film followed the journey of Jen, a Gelfling who's tasked with repairing the Dark Crystal to prevent the evil Skeksis from ruling over the planet forever. According a new description of the Netflix series, it will follow three Gelflings who discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the sparks of rebellion and save their world.

'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' [Credit: Netflix]

CEO of Jim Henson Company, Lisa Henson, released a statement alongside the announcement of the new series in support of the project, its very passionate director, and its brand new home at #Netflix.

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of 'The Dark Crystal' and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in 'The Dark Crystal' story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

The company has also been hard at work with the Fede Álvarez-directed spinoff of Labyrinth. The Dark Crystal news is a delightful complement to that. Here's to a new fantasy masterpiece for fans who've waited 35 years for another entry into the beloved Dark Crystal series.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for #AgeofResistance, but filming is expected to begin this fall.

Are you excited to return to the world of 'The Dark Crystal'?