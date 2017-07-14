We're now four episodes into The Mist, and last night finally gave us our first glimpse of a bonafide monster — and no, we're not talking about the spider-killing priest... or the guy who accidentally allowed that poor girl to die... or the people who pushed the aforementioned guy out of the mall...

Yeah, there are way more monsters on The Mist than people give it credit for, but that's not all we noticed. Episode 4 also contained the usual assortment of Easter Eggs and Stephen King references that fans crave, so join us as we roll back the mist and uncover every secret reference in 'Pequod'.

1. So, What's A 'Pequod'?

While no reference is made to the Pequod in the episode itself, this unusual title actually refers to the Nantucket whaling ship that appears in Herman Melville's classic novel, Moby-Dick. The vast majority of the story takes place upon this ship, where the crew slowly lose their minds fighting an unseen monster in claustrophobic quarters. The parallels between Moby-Dick and the town of Bridgton are rather uncanny, but it's especially fitting that the show runners chose this particular episode to make such a reference, given that an evil creature of sorts finally appears for the first time.

2. Is The Mist Somehow Alive?

In both Frank Darabont's move adaptation and Stephen King's original novella, the mist was a constant presence, laying thick and heavy over the town of Bridgton. However, this week's episode of Christian Torpe's show revealed that his version of the titular fog seems to come and go, providing residents with brief respites where the danger is somewhat minimized.

An intriguing line from Connor Heisel, the local town sheriff, also implies that the mist is sentient in some way, something which was also hinted at by the appearance of lost loved ones in Episode 2.

"I felt that it knew me."

Given that we still don't know where the mist came from exactly, Torpe is free to reimagine its origins for the TV show as he sees fit.

3. The King Of Horror

While the sight of a man in a gas mask instantly sent us hurtling back to that harrowing ending from Darabont's movie, eagle-eyed viewers may have also spotted that the licence plate of this man's car read "TLS350." Is it just a coincidence that Stephen King has sold over 350,000 books to date? Probably, but it's a neat reference nonetheless.

4. Does Whatever A Spider Can

The Mist [Credit: Spike TV]

Spiders continue to play a prominent role on the show, paying homage to the novella and movie while still putting a new spin on things. In Episode 4, Raven catches a spider in a jar, which she then refers to as a "god." While this alarms the resident priest, who proceeds to smush said spider under his shoe, it's rather interesting that The Mist chose this specific creature as Raven's false idol.

In the shared universe of Stephen King's writing, The Crimson King is the ultimate embodiment of evil, and acts as the primary antagonist in The Dark Tower saga. While this villain goes by many names, one of his monikers just so happens to be 'Lord of Spiders', hinting that his influence could be felt in future episodes of The Mist. Either that or Pennywise has taken a break and morphed into a far smaller version of the spider creature that he transforms into for the final scenes of IT.

5. Where Are All My Tentacles At?

In previous incarnations of The Mist, the monsters tend to be tentacled creatures that hail from other worlds. However, our first big bad in the TV show is an entirely new creation, one that appears to be some kind of giant, corporeal figure made of black smoke. This is unlike anything we've seen in #TheMist or, to our knowledge, in #StephenKing's entire back catalogue. However, the clue to uncovering what this creature could be may lie with Alex Cunningham, who bizarrely survived her first encounter with the monster unscathed.

Tune into Spike TV each Thursday to uncover the secrets of The Mist and check back weekly to discover what you missed. What was your favorite scene from the fourth episode of The Mist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!