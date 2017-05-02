It took Stephen King almost thirty years to write and publish the seven major volumes of his epic sci-fi fantasy tale The Dark Tower, and the wait for the first trailer for the film adaptation/sequel has seemed almost that long.

Now fans of the highly anticipated film can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey announced the debut of the first trailer during an in-character back and forth on Twitter. That trailer will debut Wednesday, May 3.

Also attached to their war of words were two of the first clips for the film, which feature Gunslinger Roland Deschain, played by Elba, and the antagonist known as The Man In Black, played by McConaughey. Two new character posters were also released and you can see all the material here while you wait the last few hours for the full trailer.

The Dark Tower's journey to the screen is second in difficulty only to Roland's own journey. The film is the product of a long development cycle, and has experienced several set-backs since completion. Originally set for release in February of this year, the film's debut was pushed to July and more recently to its current date of August 4.

With just three months until the film's release, the first trailer comes a bit late, which has caused concerns among the fan community. Sony may now be ramping up an intense marketing campaign with the time it has left, but will that be enough?

The first extensive footage for the film premiered at CinemaCon back in March, and some audiences were persuaded by the display. Hopefully that news along with tomorrow's trailer will signal a big payoff for eager fans in August.

What do you want to see in the first 'Dark Tower' trailer?