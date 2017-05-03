It was the movie adaptation that no one thought would ever get made: The Dark Tower series, the foundation of #StephenKing's multiverse and magnum opus that took him over two decades to finish. It seemed as if the movie adaptation took almost as long to be greenlit. But after years of development hell, the first official trailer is finally here courtesy of #Sony. And it... is epic:

It's already been confirmed that the movie adaptation will not be a direct adaptation of the novels, and this trailer certainly confirms that. Regardless, here's the gist: The Dark Tower follows Roland Deschain of Gilead (Idris Elba), the last gunslinger of his world. His quest, destiny, and obsession is to find the mythical #DarkTower, the structure that is the nexus of all of existence — if it falls, not just his world but all words will cease to be.

Along the way, he stumbles across 11-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) who has fallen into Roland's world from ours, and Oy, a "billy-bumbler" animal of Roland's world, and they form an unlikely bond.

Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black [Credit: Sony Pictures]

Meanwhile, The Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), seeks to thwart Roland at every opportunity to keep him from reaching #TheDarkTower. He is the ultimate unrelenting villain, an immortal, demonic sorcerer who has taken many names and faces throughout Stephen King's novels and McConaughey seems to have nailed his oily, sinister charm here.

Along with the above, other cast members include Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen, Preacher), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

The Dark Tower will hit theaters on August 4, 2017.