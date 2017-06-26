The road to the release of the film adaptation of Stephen King's Dark Tower saga has been a long one. The film was stuck for years in development hell and many gave up hope that it would ever be released. Then hope was reborn when director Nikolaj Arcel was chosen to helm the epic fantasy film, though many were uneasy about the film's direction. However, much of the uneasiness faded when it was announced that British actor Idris Elba would be leading the film as Gunslinger Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as the evil sorcerer The Man in Black.

During the BET Awards last Sunday, Sony Pictures aired a new teaser for the fantasy adventure that focused on Idris Elba's Gunslinger and the legacy he carries. The teaser is packed full of exciting action and interviews with author #StephenKing and actors Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The teaser focuses on The Gunslinger but also showcases the rivalry between The Man in Black and Roland, with hints at the violent confrontations between them. The teaser ends with a variation of the famous quote from the books:

"I do not aim with my hand, I aim with my eye. I do not shoot with my hand, I shoot with my mind. I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart."

In the film, #TheDarkTower is a building at the nexus of all space and time. A sort of dimensional hub for the universe, Matthew McConaughey’s Man in Black is determined to destroy the tower and release The Crimson King, a hellish figure who wants to rule all of reality. The Gunslinger Roland is tasked with protecting the tower from The Man in Black and finds himself protecting a young boy who may hold the power to saving the universe or destroying it.

Watch the teaser below:

The Dark Tower releases in theaters everywhere August 4, 2017.

What did you think of this newest teaser?