Alright, alright, alright, Stephen King lovers. The first trailer for the adventurous adaptation of (or sequel to) King's The Dark Tower has dropped, and it's a kicker.

Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey as bitter rivals, The Dark Tower tells a story vastly different from any other King movie. Call it a western sci-fi fantasy, with horror weaved into the lining. Not only does the first trailer give us a sharp look at the two worlds in which the story is set, it also shows off a diverse collection of characters.

Check it out:

It's hard to think straight after seeing this particular piece of #StephenKing's whirlwind story. So let's take another look: here are the most badass, chilling, and gun-slinging moments from the trailer.

1. An Earthquake... Or Is It?

Right off the bat, The Dark Tower dives into some pretty intense concepts. Jake Chambers, played Tom Taylor, is a young boy in New York City who dreams of another dimension. His dreams are literally earthshaking. In a scene with his psychologist, we get the sense that whatever Jake is into might be a little more than what anyone around him can handle. Why do the earthquakes happen while he's awake? Are his dreams of the Man In Black and The Gunslinger real? Book readers know that's not exactly an earthquake, though, and that the real story is directly connected to the film's quest.

'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

2. Jake Discovers A New World

Spoiler alert: the dreams are definitely real. Jake finds a portal to King's #fantasy world, a place brought to life with the rough landscapes and shady characters of a western. On arrival, he meets The Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and learns that the Man In Black (McConaughey) plans to destroy the tower far in the distance. The problem is this: the dark tower holds together The Gunslinger's world and Jake's home of New York City.

"If it falls, hell will be unleashed."



It looks as though Jake and The Gunslinger have their work cut out for them.

3. The Man In Black

McConaughey's character, The Man In Black, is a little more than a mystery. "He's like the devil," Jake says. The Gunslinger corrects him. "No, he's worse."

The Dark Tower gives us a sparse look at how McConaughey's character works, but it's chilling nonetheless. Instead of a gun, the Man In Black's weapon of choice is sorcery. We only get a glimpse of his abilities, leaving us hungry for more of McConaughey's character.

'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

4. The Chilling Music

The Dark Tower is the genre mashup of the year. Western, science fiction, fantasy, and horror elements all combine in a single film. How does the production support these concepts? For starters, the trailer music hits all the right notes. From the fantasy bells in the beginning to the western rhythm that drops when Jake meets The Gunslinger, the trailer music locks each genre element together and sends chills down our backs.

'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

5. Taking The Fight Back Home

"Do they have guns and bullets in your world?" "You're going to like Earth. A lot."

Jake and The Gunslinger take the fight back to NYC. Not only does The Dark Tower span multiple worlds, it also lets us see Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey running around an urban landscape wearing fantasy costumes. If that isn't worth the ticket price, nothing is.

'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

6. Roland's Creed

Roland, The Gunslinger, has a creed by which he lives, and it plays out in the trailer over a montage of trick shots. After rolling through a the first stanzas of the creed, Idris Elba delivers the most chilling line in the trailer.

"I do not kill with my gun. I kill with my heart."



'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

7. The Last Trick Shot

After Jake is taken by a masked assailant, the Gunslinger lowers his head. He breathes. The world around him slows and the beat of his own heart keeps a steady rhythm. He closes his eyes, then shoots. The bullet ricochets off a mirror, tears through a clotheslines, zips over a patch of tall grass, and buries itself in the head of the assailant.

'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

We've only seen the tip of the iceberg. What else does The Dark Tower have up its sleeve?

August 4th may seem like a long way off, but if the trailer is any indication The Dark Tower will be worth the wait. Until the movie drops, practice your draw and pay attention to your dreams. This is a multidimensional adventure we'll all want to take.

