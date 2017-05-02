Aside from uniting an impressive team of superheroes to defend their own corner of the MCU, Marvel's #TheDefenders will be bringing together various supporting characters introduced throughout the four individual shows leading up to it. Some of them include Foggy Nelson, Patsy Walker, Misty Knight, Karen Page, and Colleen Wing.

It's no secret that another one of those returning faces will be Elektra, played by #ElodieYung. Her involvement in the series was confirmed earlier this year, and we've been speculating on her role ever since. As you might remember, Elektra died in the #DaredevilSeason2 finale. Her body was recovered by The Hand, who placed her in a very ominous coffin, with the obvious implication being that she would return, now on their side as the Black Sky.

Giving us something more to chew in while we wait for the show to be released, Marvel has thrown one more tantalizing tease our way that gives us a clue as to what's to come for the conflicted antihero.

Elektra Will Be A Force To Watch Out For

Elodie Yung as Elektra [Credit: Marvel Television/Netflix]

I mean, she already was, but now she's directing all of her built-up anger toward The Defenders. The Defenders Twitter page released this 14-second teaser, showing the villains preparing the coffin we saw The Hand members put Elektra in to revive her.

In the caption, the tweet teases the kind of obstacle Elektra will be to our heroes. Adding to the excitement, Elodie Yung responded to that post, asking her character if she got her beauty sleep.

These two messages could be telling us something: Not only will Elektra be one of the series' main baddies, but also perhaps the most brutal one. In the comics, the character is known for her unhinged nature, something that was teased during her first appearance, but, as mentioned above, it appears she's set to become the Hand's new Black Sky, their ultimate weapon of prophecy. Being under The Hand's control and all rested up, the young ninja assassin will definitely cause a lot of chaos around New York.

While it may be sad for fans of the #MCU's interpretation of the character seeing her turn into a full-on villain, especially with how she only wanted to be free, it's great news for the show. Aside from #SigourneyWeaver's Alexa and Hand members, The Defenders have lacked a main opponent able to represent a physical threat.

From the looks of things, Elektra will be in charge of filling in that position. As she proved numerous times in the past, she can definitely pull that off. It will be interesting to see though, how the Hand affects her abilities. I mean, they have been producing undead warriors, so its possible the organization gives its greatest warriors a boost to go toe-to-toe with the MCU's street-level crimefighters.

Of course, this is just a whole lot of speculation on my part. Ultimately, we'll have to wait for more trailers, details and the show itself to know what will be happening. But one thing's for sure, very exciting things are coming for Elektra. The Defenders hits #Netflix on August 18, 2017.

How do you feel about Elektra turning into an enemy for The Defenders? Let me know in the comments!