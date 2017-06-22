We're less than two months away from #Marvel and #Netflix's highly anticipated superhero team-up, The Defenders. Ever since #Daredevil burst onto our screens in 2015, critics and fans have loved the darker, grounded corner of the #MCU; rather than huge, world-threatening super villains, the Defenders deal with enemies much closer to home - a move that has given us some of the best villains in the MCU.

Marvel TV's answer to The Avengers brings together two-and-a-half years of storytelling, just as the MCU films did, but this will be an even more unlikely team-up than what we saw in Phase 1's conclusion. This dynamic is one of the main reasons fans are looking forward to the series. Excitement for the upcoming show has now hit new heights with the release of new motion posters, first seen on the team's very active Twitter accounts.

Defenders Unite!

To the tune of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are', we get to see the Defenders in their glory; Daredevil, #JessicaJones, #LukeCage and #IronFist all look primed and ready for war in this newly released poster.

We already know that The Defenders will feature our heroes doing battle against The Hand, a clandestine group of ninjas operating in New York's seedy underground. The Hand featured heavily in both Daredevil and Iron Fist, as both characters are closely linked to the villainous group. Daredevil's mentor, Stick, was a member of the Chaste (an ancient organization whose purpose was to destroy The Hand), while Iron Fist has become the self-declared "sworn enemy of The Hand".

As well as this group video, there were also tweets from the characters' individual accounts, giving us a close up on each of our favorite Defenders:

This is my face. Now get out of it. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/UI6yYFGPNj — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) June 22, 2017

They didn't teach this kind of focus in K'un-Lun. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/0H2Qphr8EG — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) June 22, 2017

"There's No 'Us' In Team":

Because each of these characters have seen success with their own individual adventures, it'll certainly be interesting to see how these vastly different characters assemble for the greater good. Jessica Jones and Luke Cage previously met, forming a relationship that pleased comic book readers worldwide, but Iron Fist and Daredevil notoriously work alone. In fact, only Claire Temple is the common thread amongst all shows, which should provide some enjoyable teething issues when these ground-level heroes join forces for the upcoming #Netlfix show.

Giving us a taste of things to come, it didn't take long for the Defenders to start trolling each other after the release of Netflix's rustic motion posters.

I thought the song was "Compton." — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) June 22, 2017

Man, catch up. — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 22, 2017

Yeah, bruh. I know those feels. pic.twitter.com/3fEvKHJ2qQ — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 22, 2017

Chill Jones. No need to be so hostile. — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 22, 2017

Why are you making that...oh wait. THAT is your face. HAHAHA. — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) June 22, 2017

It seems that the gang don't like each other very much so far, but I'm sure it'll all work out in the end. Thankfully, many of the characters' supporting casts will be joining the ensemble series, so Jessica Jones and the rest of the team will also have some friends to count on outside of the superhero circle.

Whatever happens, the Defenders will have their work cut out for them as they battle Sigourney Weaver's mysterious Alexandra and the Hand. It's sure to be essential binging when the show is released on August 18, 2017.

