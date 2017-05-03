The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. The smart ass detective. The righteous ex-con... And the kid with the glowing fist. Sure, it feels like the first trailer for The Defenders took even longer to arrive than Danny Rand spent training in K'un-Lun, but Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist have finally united in the best Netflix trailer yet, and we couldn't be more excited.

Join us as we break down every Easter Egg and link to the other Marvel #Netflix shows that we could find in the first action-packed promo.

Is Malcolm Ducasse Dead?

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

The trailer opens with Misty Knight interrogating #JessicaJones in jail, describing how the private investigator has "interrupted a citywide investigation." During their discussion, mention is made of how Jessica's intervention ultimately led to the death of Misty's one lead in the investigation. Moments later, case files are dropped on the table, one of which features the name Malcolm Ducasse.

Fans of Jessica Jones will remember that Malcolm was initially controlled by Kilgrave before finding his own path and becoming friends with the titular lead. While the trailer may have just been edited to make it seem like Malcolm is now dead, the timing seems rather suspect.

Harlem Returns

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

Season 1 of Luke Cage made impressive use of its Harlem location, transforming the area into a character that rivalled even the main cast, so it's reassuring to see the old barber shop appear in the trailer. Could this serve as a headquarters for The Defenders later down the line?

Claire Fury

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple has always been the thread that binds each of the four Marvel Netflix shows together, so many assumed that she would be the one to ultimately unite The Defenders. Unsurprisingly, the trailer seems to confirm her status as the Netflix equivalent of Nick Fury in the scene where Luke Cage and Danny Rand first meet. After the pair hilariously try to figure each other out, Claire frustratedly tries to tell them both that they should stop bickering and start working together:

"You're on the same side!"

Even The Defenders Make Fun Of 'Iron Fist'

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

Even before #IronFist made its debut, critics online denounced the show as a pile of chi-t. Unfortunately, reviews weren't especially kind when Season 1 finally hit Netflix either, but that didn't stop fans from making it one of the most popular Marvel shows yet.

Danny Rand: "I am the immortal Iron Fist." Luke Cage: "You what?!"

Luke Cage's skepticism about Iron Fist's character and abilities in the trailer seems like a deliberate acknowledgement of this criticism, making this the most meta-Marvel moment yet.

'Daredevil' Regulars Will Play Key Roles

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

As the first Marvel Netflix show, #Daredevil was instrumental in building the street-level universe that The Defenders protect today. Understandably then, key players from that cast will return in the team-up show, including Matt Murdock's trainer Stick and his former lover Elektra, both of whom possess strong ties to The Hand.

Sigourney Weaves Her Spell Over New York

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

The trailer reveals little about The Defenders adversary Alexandra, except that she looks menacing AF. However, online rumors suggest that Sigourney Weaver could in fact be playing a gender-swapped crime lord from the comics who goes by the name of Alexander Bont.

What Happens When Iron Fist Punches Bulletproof Skin?

Luke Cage [Credit: Netflix]

The Heroes For Hire may be best buddies in the comics, but Danny Rand and Luke Cage end up trading blows here in this first trailer for The Defenders. When the Iron Fist connects with Luke's face, the impact is undeniably impressive in visual terms, but eagle-eyed viewers may also remember that a similar shot was used in Season 1 of Luke Cage — except that punch was far less effective.

Superhero Teams Who Eat Together, Stay Together

What is it with #Marvel team-ups and delicious food? The Avengers bonded way back in 2012 by eating shawarma in a post-credits scene, and now The Defenders can be seen chowing down on Chinese food together in their first trailer. Marvel rite of passage or pure coincidence? You decide.

Luke Cage fans might remember he saved the proprietors of an Asian restaurant from Cottonmouth's enforcers in the first episode — could they be rewarding his heroism with some delicious-looking food?

Corridors Are Where It's At

The Defenders [Credit: Netflix]

Following the brutal success of the hallway fight scene in Daredevil's first season, each Netflix show has tried its hand at upping the stakes with increasingly savage set pieces that showcase their heroes' fighting skills.

Understandably then, expectations are high for the now-obligatory corridor sequence set to appear in The Defenders. Towards the end of the trailer, we're given a sneak peek of this with our four heroes in action, but what you may not have spotted is Elektra sneakily following them in the background. To be fair to The Defenders though, Matt's former girlfriend is a ninja and the team seem kind of distracted, so don't be too hard on them.

If the first trailer for #TheDefenders features that this Easter Eggs and links to the MCU, just wait until the entire show hits Netflix on August 18! Take the day off work now in preparation and get ready for the best TV binge you'll enjoy in our lifetime.

Did you spot any Easter Eggs or MCU links that we missed in the first Defenders trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.