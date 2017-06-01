HBO have just released the brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming series The Deuce, and if you ever wondered what James Franco might look like reppin' a '70s pornstache then you're in luck!

The Deuce, which comes from George Pelecanos and The Wire creator David Simon, will follow the rise of the porn industry in New York City during the '70s and '80s, following its legalization. The teaser footage — which confirms the release date as September 10 — is short but sweet, giving us just enough to hook us in. Check it out below:

The series will be largely set in and around Times Square, and is bursting full of talent with Franco (127 Hours, Spring Breakers) as both Vincent and Frankie Martino, Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight, Donnie Darko) as Eileen 'Candy' Merell; Margarita Levieva (The Lincoln Lawyer, The Invisible) as Abby Parker and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (The Walking Dead, The Wire) as Chris Alston.

The Deuce is bound to appeal to fans of Simon's other series, The Wire and Treme, and will be the HBO's next big offering following the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 7, which should wrap up in late August.

Check out the official synopsis below:

The Deuce follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.

The Deuce will premiere on HBO on September 10 at 9/10 ET/PT