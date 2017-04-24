There are no signs of deceleration when it comes to the latest addition in the Fast franchise as The Fate of the Furious continues to complete record-speed laps at US box offices.

Currently, the Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron-led adrenaline-pumping blockbuster is well on its way to win its second weekend in the number race after already snagging to spot for the widest opening for a non-summer release. Ever.

Since expanding its huge reach to a colossal 4,329 locations, the #TheFateOfTheFurious is now expected to rake in $163 million after its two weekend run on the domestic market. To put this into perspective, this means that the juggernaught is zooming ahead with a worldwide sum of $908.4 million, leaving new entries Unforgettable and The Promise flailing pathetically in the dust.

And that's not the only impressive number tied to the eighth instalment in the action series — in fact, ever since the global box office titan reared its head at the theatres, it set new opening day records in 16 territories and celebrated the biggest international opening day of all time.

Additionally, it is now the highest-grossing film (as well as the biggest opening!) ever directed by an African-American director and filmmaker.

Essentially, with Fast 8, F. Gary Gary beat his own Straight Outta Compton record — a feat that certainly requires an expensive champagne shower like no other. Congrats gang!

Do you think The Fate of the Furious is deserving of its box office standing?

'The Fate of the Furious' [Credit: Universal]

(Source: Comic Book)