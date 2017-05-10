The Flash has no shortage of speedsters at the moment. From good guys to bad guys, The Flash has included about 10 different speedsters on the show and it now seems likely that The CW may add another speedster soon. The Flash dropped a subtle Bart Allen Easter Egg during the twentieth episode of Season 3, titled 'Cause and Effect'. Does this mean we are going to see Impulse join Team Flash in Season 4?

Last week, the reason why #Savitar being always one step ahead of Team Flash was revealed — a future version of Barry was Savitar. Upon learning Savitar's true identity, Cisco came up with a plan in order to stop the evil speedster. However, things went horribly wrong and Barry lost all of his memories.

Not knowing who he was and not being able to recognize the people around him, Barry started freaking out. When Iris told him that his name was Barry, #TheFlash didn't seem convinced and took out his driver licence to check his name:

"My name is not Barry. I don't know what my name is, but my name is .. Bartholomew Henry Allen. That's not a good name. Are you sure I don't go by Bart? Bart feels more natural to me. Can we go with Bart?"

To which Wally replies:

"Bart's kinda cool."

The "Bart Allen" name was mentioned a few more times in the episode. For those who know who Bart Allen is, it was a fun little Easter Egg. However, those who haven't read the comics might have missed out on a potential game-changer.

Who Is Bart Allen?

[Credit: DC Comics]

In the comics, Bart Allen is Barry Allen's grandson and the son of Don Allen and Meloni Thawne. Bart's full name is also Bartholomew Allen, just like the mention that was dropped in this week's episode of The Flash. The young hero was born with super speed that he inherited from his bloodline. Due to his unusually high metabolism, Impulse also aged quickly, which made him look like a 12 year old by the age of two. Bart Allen travelled back in time to the present and initially went by the name Impulse before replacing Wally West as the Kid Flash.

A name-drop doesn't necessary guarantee an appearance, but we would definitely love to see how Team Flash try and handle a 12 year old speedster in the next season. Failing that, it was recently revealed that a Titans live-action TV show is in development, opening up the possibility that Impulse could join that roster instead, proving to be an ideal replacement for Kid Flash.

Would you like to see Bart Allen a.k.a. Impulse join The Flash in Season 4? Let us know in the comments section down below.