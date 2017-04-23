The Flash Season 3 has been a rough journey for a lot of our favorite characters, and a lot of the blame falls upon Barry Allen’s shoulders. Since Barry changed the timeline and created Flashpoint, chaos has befallen Team Flash, and Savitar is looking to take them down once and for all.

Danielle Panabaker’s character, Caitlin Snow, is one of the people most affected post-Flashpoint. Prior to The Flash Season 3, Caitlin was loyal member of Team Flash without an evil bone in her body. But after Barry’s patented timeline fuckery, Caitlin Snow developed identical meta-human abilities to her Earth-2 doppelganger, Killer Frost.

The Flash Season 3 Episode 5, entitled ‘Monster’, showed us what happens when Caitlin Snow gives into her frosty side, and it is nothing short of evil. The rest of The Flash Season 3 has been about Caitlin trying to repress her meta-human abilities; however, in The Flash Season 3 Episode 18, she finally was overtaken by Killer Frost.

We don’t know exactly what the future holds for Caitlin Snow/ #KillerFrost, but #DaniellePanabaker was kind enough to share a few tantalizing hints about what the rest of The Flash Season 3 holds for her character.

Danielle Panabaker Talks About The Future Of Killer Frost

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

During her panel at the C2E2 Comic Convention in Chicago, Danielle Panabaker was asked about the future of Killer Frost, and she teased fans with the news that she will possibly get a suit in the near future:

'I so excited, I've been like begging them since day one like, ‘Guys, so when do I get a suit?’"

She went on to talk about her character's on-again, off-again relationship with Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and the fact that she had no idea the two were going to be a couple. She teased that she knows it's not going to end well for Julian:

"[Speaking of Tom Felton] ...I got halfway through the season and I was like wait are our characters going to date? That's really bad news for you, I'm sorry."

Panabaker then spoke of the relationship between Killer Frost and Caitlin Snow; which hints that Caitlin might be able to control her dark side at some point in the future:

"The way it was explained to me was it's like an addict and Killer Frost is someone who lives inside with Caitlin. She's got this bad person inside her and it's learning how to be in control with the help of the bracelets and necklace she can squish her."

During The Flash Season 3 Episode 6, fans were shown a glimpse of the future courtesy of Cisco Ramon's vibe power. In the vision, a fully costumed Killer Frost and #Vibe were doing battle. Panabaker confirms that she will battle Vibe in the future, but it might look a bit different than the vision:

"Earlier in the season, maybe Episode 6, Cisco has a vibe where he sees Vibe and Killer Frost fighting, You will see that again and close viewers will notice that this version of Killer Frost looks a little bit different."

Killer New Frost's Costume

Danielle Panabaker’s comments about Killer Frost having a different costume than we have seen before are interesting, and they make total sense. It's wise to use a different look for Earth-1 Killer Frost, because her Earth-2 outfit would be stale by this point, and Earth-2 has a completed different aesthetic.

We can also assume that her new costume will be more modest than her comic book counterpart's – as because most of her outfits are just black unitards:

Killer Frost [Credit: DC Comics]

It will probably have a similar style as Cisco’s Vibe suit and be much more practical. If they continue exploring the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde type relationship between Caitlin and Killer Frost, it might be a suit that would befit an evil ice slinging monster, and be something that Caitlin would never think to wear.

Whatever the case may be, the costume designer on The Flash is fantastic, and the new suits they have introduced for Kid Flash, Vibe, Jesse Quick, and Future Flash look amazing. We can expect the same amount of quality when the Killer Frost suit is fully realized.

The Flash Season 3 has a handful of episodes left, and we can’t wait to see what happens with Killer Frost. At this point, she could go full villain, or maybe Caitlin Snow’s good side will win out. We’ll find out what the future holds when The Flash returns from hiatus on Tuesday April 25, 2017 at 8PM/ET on The CW.

Sound off! Do you think Caitlin Snow will turn to the dark side for good? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!

(Source: Comicbook.com)