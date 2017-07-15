Recently, news was revealed that a new superhero is on his way to The Flash, as Elongated Man will make his live-action debut in Season 4. Fans are getting hyped over such a fun character who is essentially DC's version of Mr. Fantastic (even though Elongated Man came first, debuting in 1960, while Mr. Fantastic came in 1961). While it's hard to argue that Mr. Fantastic is not the more popular character, Elongated Man is a far more interesting character and a more adhering personality.

Who would bring that personality to life? Well, it turns out we also got a description of what kind of actor CW is looking to bring in for the role. According to The Hashtag Show:

Male, Mid to late 30s, Any Ethnicity. A Ryan Reynolds or Chris Pratt type.

Who comes to mind when you think of Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt? Handsome and witty are what I think of. It's also worth pointing out that almost every CW actor is usually recycled from past shows, so that's a good place to start when looking at candidates.

Who is handsome, witty and a CW alumni? I instantly thought of former Vampire Diaries heart throb Ian Somerhalder. While I still believe he was destined to play Dick Grayson, this description seems to point to him as a strong candidate for Ralph Dibny.

He's Got The Good Looks

'The Vampire Diaries' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt are two of the most desirable men in Hollywood, and have a line of women that'll attest to that. While I believe the description was trying to get the point across that this Ralph Dibny will be a comical character, there are plenty of funny men to choose from that don't have the reputation of pretty boys in the movie industry.

Somerhalder has eyes that could sweep any human being into a trance, and has a rapid female fanbase that would love to see him take on a role now that Vampire Diaries has concluded. Currently, he has no filming on his schedule. If the CW is looking for a good-looking man to bring the charm to Ralph Dibny, there really is no better choice.

Witt And Charm

[Credit: DC Comics]

Clearly, both men listed are incredibly quick to the draw with one-liners, as Reynolds brings the biggest smart mouth in movie history to life with Deadpool, and Chris Pratt isn't too far behind with his incredibly comical Star-Lord. Both these men could be argued as two of the funniest men in Hollywood, both displaying charm and wit to play off of any cast.

Somerhalder's Vampire Diaries character was known for his sadistic attitude and sarcastic undertones with every line delivered. Playing a sarcastic character is his bread and butter; something he excels at. If this Elongated Man is meant to be a witty character to throw smart-mouthed comments at Team Flash, then Somerhalder has the best chops of anyone currently from the CW roster.

CW Alumni

'Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

The CW is big on recycling actors and actresses that they've had previous working relationships with. Grant Gustin, Stephen Ammell, Tyler Hoechlin and Wentworth Miller have had previous roles on the network before being cast in major roles.

Somerhalder has been one of the faces of the CW for years now, and I'm sure if the network had the chance it would love to add an actor with his level of fame to the Arrowverse roster. If the description from The Hashtag Show is correct, Somerhalder could end up getting a shot at his first superhero role.

What do you guys think? Who do you hope plays Ralph Dibny? Tell me what you think in comments.