With The Flash's fourth season only a couple days away, fans are eager to know what the series will bring before tuning in to see the fastest man alive. As fans may recall, the third season of the hit CW series took the show in a darker direction with Barry Allen's battle against Savitar eventually leading him to disappear into the Speed Force. That season marked a low point for The Flash with fans certainly not on board with the show's new gritty tone. But as executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed to Entertainment Weekly, it looks like this won't be a problem anymore, with the show taking a more back-to-basics approach in its fourth season.

The Flash Reborn

Barry will be more upbeat in Season 4. [Credit: The CW]

If you were one of those fans chanting for Barry Allen to die a slow and agonizing death in the Speed Force after the disappointing Season 3 finale, then don't fret folks, because when Barry returns in Season 4 he won't be the mopey hero we were saddled with for much of Season 3. According to Kreisberg the Speed Force will be a baptism for our hero:

"His experience in there has really washed away a lot of his sins, cleansed him of his doubts, fears, and his guilts, and he really loves being the Flash again."

The exec also talked about a more mature Flash in Season 4, stating that for the first time since the show began we'll be seeing a Flash more in sync with his roots — someone who is in completely mastery of his skills as the formidable superhero he was in the comics, all while retaining the trademark upbeat attitude that has been missing from the show, post Season 1.

The Clash Of West-Allen

Barry and Iris have been through a lot. [Credit: The CW]

With the Flash gone, someone had to lead Team Flash in Central City and save them from all manner of meta-human wierdos, and luckily that job fell to Iris. While The Flash has sidelined Candice Patton's character for much of the series, the rare moments that Iris has been allowed to take more action have always been something to behold. From the Season 4 premiere it'll be clear that it's Iris who has been leading the team, something that Barry will be surprised yet pleased by. The Flash exec Todd Helbing explained Barry and Iris's new dynamic to TVLine.

"I think he loves [that Iris is now leading the charge], [But] it’s a new dynamic that he’s walking into, so there’s a big learning curve. It’s not just Cisco and Wells behind the command station, it’s the woman he loves. It’s going to take a bit of time for him to get used to that."

Although Barry will certainly be supportive of his girlfriend's new position as a leader, this change will be the cause of some friction between the two, ultimately leading the couple to therapy. Kriesberg explained this to EW in detail:

"Barry and Iris keep comically clashing inadvertently because she’s used to being in charge, and he’s used to being in charge, and so they wind up going to couples' therapy to work through it. The two of them with the therapist is some of the funniest stuff we have ever done on this show, but it also leads to a deepening of their relationship."

Having Iris be the leader is something that will certainly make her character all the more invaluable to Team Flash and she will be a natural fit for the role according to the showrunner.

The New Arrivals

The Thinker as he appears in the comics. [Credit: DC Comics]

The showrunner also dished on the Season 4 villain, the Thinker, and gave details on the Breacher (played by Danny Trejo). Helbing admitted that part of the reason last season didn't work was because they hadn't figured out Savitar's motivations early on. They won't be making the same mistake with the Thinker, who's referred to as "the fastest mind alive," with Helbing promising that all the Thinker's moves will be planned and will lead to something big. As for Gypsy's dad, Bleacher, let's just say that he won't be as big of a Cisco fan as we all are.

"We just thought it would be a hilarious idea for Cisco, who’s managed to melt Gypsy’s heart, being unable to do the same with her father. His character and his storyline with Cisco and Gypsy, it’s part of this slight redirection of the series this year — it’s just doing much more fun stories and much more just out and out hilarious things to match Barry’s newfound optimism and lightness."

The showrunner also hinted at a new Wells this season but stated that the focus of the show will remain mostly on Harry, the Wells from Earth-2 who has proven to be very popular among fans.

It's great that the showrunners have decided to refocus the show a bit and dial back to that optimistic feel of Season 1. With a wedding, an epic #Arrowverse Crossover, Killer Frost's arc, a new suit, Harry's return and some amazing guest stars, Season 4 of The Flash is certainly shaping up to be the best season yet.

(Sources: Entertainment Weekly, TVLine)