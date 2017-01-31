(Note: This article contains spoilers for The Flash S3E10)

The Flash has finally returned from its winter break and the mid-season premiere came back with quite a bit of promise and a welcome change in formula.

A lot of people who follow #TheFlash have been saying that the current season just hasn't really done much interesting and their complaint isn't unfounded. The show has been following a clever, but repetitive formula for the last two seasons.

A mysterious Speedster villain (exception Dr. Alchemy) appears that challenges Barry and just straight up beats his ass. We get hints and ideas of who the mysterious villain is, leading to internet discussion about the identity of the villain which leads to the show getting free publicity from fans who are furiously debating. There is also the aspect that the discussion of who the villain could be can be really entertaining and enjoyable. We start to associate the interesting brain exercise we have with the show. Giving the series maybe a bit more credit than it deserves in the writing department.

The show needed to give us something different and it did.



Which, to be fair, is a good formula. #Arrow did it in its first Season (The Dark Archer) and is doing it in season 5 with Prometheus. But now, after Alchemy being quite non-threatening, The Rival who should have been important but was turned into a punchline by the writers, and Savitar being immediately reduced by the internet to a #Transformers meme destroying the idea of this threatening Speedgod for many - the show needed to give us something different and it did.

The idea of the team trying to stop the future from happening is great and it being tied to Barry's decision to Flashpoint-ing the timeline is creating a fascinating narrative for the rest of the Season. How well they execute the premise is still to be seen.

The Meta-Cure Could Backfire - BADLY!

Julian has finally joined the team on an official basis. We knew it was coming, but they added an intriguing plot threat to him. He is supposed to create a cure for Caitlin which very well might mean that he will create a cure for the Meta-Gene in general. Everyone who has ever read the X-Men comics or watched the #XMen cartoons knows a cure for a new species can only lead to bad things.

Now a cure is great for people like Caitlin who can't get a handle on their power, but we only the need the Flash or very likely #KidFlash screwing up and we get some guy in a Government suit announcing that the cure needs to be mandatory.

The writers could either go with Julian failing to create a cure or they just ignore they have created a loaded weapon against every meta-human hero, but I can't see the writers missing the opportunity for the conflict that will be created if the public or the government hears about a meta-human cure.

Setting Up The Season & GORILLA GRODD!

Cisco's future vibe (check out the above clip from the episode) has given us an idea of how the rest of the season could unfold. We heard about the Music Meister (Meister is German for Master btw) who got a book deal. Those who don't know, the Music Meister is what his name indicates - a master of music. He will be the main villain of the two episode musical crossover that will start March 20th in #Supergirl and conclude March 21th in The Flash.

They also revealed he will be played by Darren Criss a Glee alum just like Grant Gustin (Flash) and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl).

We also got the hint of Killer Frost being back, Joe getting some recognition, the Star Labs Museum from H.R failing and most importantly - the news that a gorilla attack will take place. It's safe to say we can look forward to another Gorilla Grodd episode episode soon and this time he might even have a small army. After all, last we saw him he entered Gorilla City on Earth-2.

What Would You Do If You Knew Your Death Date?

Finally, Barry and Iris are together, but now we have Iris's future death hanging over their heads.

Now do I believe there is a chance she actually dies? No, not really, but the premise is good.

While Iris has taken the news well so far, it's only a matter of time till the shock wears off and the fear and horror of dying kicks in. Depending on how they write this, specifically how they write her will decide if this will be one of the most impactful storylines on The Flash so far.

If they manage to write Iris as an intelligent person going through the five stages of grief it could be great and I will attempt to give you guys an idea of what I mean and how they should execute those states in my eyes.

Denial & Isolation: I would say she has already entered that state. She doesn't want to talk about it and surely to a certain degree will isolate herself in the next episodes.

I would say she has already entered that state. She doesn't want to talk about it and surely to a certain degree will isolate herself in the next episodes. Anger: This one is dangerous because anger can already make or break the character. She should show some anger towards Barry, but her main anger should be towards some form of higher power, maybe the Speedforce that keeps messing with them. She has a right to be angry because all this wasn't supposed to happen and it only did because Eobard Thawne wanted revenge on Barry and killed Barry's parents. If they just turn it into the obvious "Barry screwed me," that may not sit well with many viewers.

This one is dangerous because anger can already make or break the character. She should show some anger towards Barry, but her main anger should be towards some form of higher power, maybe the Speedforce that keeps messing with them. She has a right to be angry because all this wasn't supposed to happen and it only did because Eobard Thawne wanted revenge on Barry and killed Barry's parents. If they just turn it into the obvious "Barry screwed me," that may not sit well with many viewers. Bargaining: It would be powerful if they dedicated an entire episode to Iris imagining some scenarios in a future where she doesn't die and some in which she dies while also trying to feverishly work against her fate.

It would be powerful if they dedicated an entire episode to Iris imagining some scenarios in a future where she doesn't die and some in which she dies while also trying to feverishly work against her fate. Depression: With her death coming closer she will slowly slip into depression and will need Barry to pull her out.

With her death coming closer she will slowly slip into depression and will need Barry to pull her out. Acceptance: Whatever the plan against Savitar will turn out to be, Iris should be at a point where she accepts the fate in a heroic fashion, maybe have her prepare for her death and go towards the death the way we would expect someone from team Flash to do it. She doesn't have to die, but showing she was prepared to die with a smile to stop Savitar or achieve something bigger could be a great development.

Do you agree or disagree? How do you think the rest of Season 3 will unfold?