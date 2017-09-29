While there has yet to be an official review or reaction from those who fortunate enough to see DC's Justice League in advance, one particular character seems to be testing well. As hard as DC tries to keep a tight lid on the movie, some early reactions have managed to leak online and – contrary to what some may expect – DC mainstay Batman was not the fan-favorite.

The Fastest Fan-Favorite Alive!

As reported by Inverse, legendary comic scribe and #DC Films chairman Geoff Johns showed a brand new Justice League trailer to the attendees of this year's National Association of Theater Owners Fall Summit and talked about the upcoming superhero movie. One of the attendees was Chris Sylvia, Regal Cinema's vice president of media, who tweeted some of Johns' thoughts.

Apparently, Johns revealed that Barry Allen a.k.a. #TheFlash (Ezra Miller) was actually a fan-favorite based on the early test screenings DC and Warner Brothers held earlier this year. Check out the now-deleted tweet below.

In the trailers, the Flash is depicted as an awkward, naive newcomer in contrast to his fellow heroes. Because he doesn't take things as seriously as the other league members like Batman (Ben Affleck), Flash will be the one who gets to say witty remarks and provide comic relief.

Naturally, this makes it easier for viewers to gravitate towards his character, which helps explain how the Flash became an early fan favorite. Combined with the film's early positive buzz, this is good news for Justice League and the troubled DC Extended Universe (#DCEU).

Spoke to 3 people who attended the #JusticeLeague test screening. They loved it! "Epic". One person didn't like BvS/SS but loved JL. — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) September 20, 2017

What Could This Mean For The Flash And The DCEU?

Based on the test screenings and the audiences' positive reception of Miller's portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster, the Flash may have a bright future ahead of him in the DCEU. If the Flash enjoys this kind of love when Justice League hits cinemas later this year, this may convince DC to prioritize the upcoming #Flashpoint movie.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Similarly, #Batman and #WonderWoman (Gal Gadot) were loved by viewers of the otherwise divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, leading DC to fast-track their respective solo movies. While Matt Reeves' The Batman continues to make progress in its conceptual stages, Wonder Woman became an unprecedented critical and financial success that led to the Amazon warrior taking center stage in the promotional material for Justice League.

In contrast, the DCEU's take on Superman (Henry Cavill) has been heavily criticized for being morose in comparison to previous interpretations. This is believed to be the reason why very little news regarding Man of Steel 2 has surfaced.

Of course, audiences will be able to judge the Flash and the Justice League for themselves when the movie finally hits cinemas on November 17, 2017. If the early feedback is anything to go by, the Flash may be just one of the many good things in DC's biggest movie to date.

What do you think of the early reactions that Justice League recieved? Share your thoughts in the comments below.