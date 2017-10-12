After what seemed like an incredibly long absence, The Flash is finally back on our screens. The hit series returned to The CW for its fourth season with an explosive premiere that received acclaim from fans of the show.

With a countless jaw-dropping moments, impressive visuals and even a first look at the season's Big Bad, it's safe to say that the Scarlet Speedster returned on a high. And looking to capitalise on that buzz, The CW have released a brand new trailer that gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming season. And if you enjoyed the noticeably light-hearted tone of the premiere, then you're going to love this. Check it out below:

Much like the premiere episode, this new trailer has the right blend of humor and serious moments which instantly reminds us of the show's acclaimed first season. But with so much new footage to digest, let's take a look at some of the most important things we learned from this trailer.

Barry And Iris's Reunion Isn't All Smiles

Barry and Iris attend couples therapy. [Credit: The CW]

While Barry Allen's initial return from the Speed Force didn't go quite as planned, it seemed like all was fine when the Scarlet Speedster rescued Iris from Samuroid's clutches. However, this trailer suggests that things may not be going as well as the couple hoped it would.

From the beginning of the promo, right through to the end, there are clips of Barry and Iris attending couples therapy together. It soon becomes clear that the two are having issues in their professional life, as Barry isn't listening to Iris. And while this is destined to happen in any relationship, it's a serious problem here, as Iris is the current brains behind Team Flash.

As Iris explains, these communication issues could end up having some serious consequences. As she is the one who currently guides the team from the S.T.A.R. Labs computers, it's her job to possess as much knowledge as possible about any situation that our superheroes find themselves in — thus, it's vital that they listen to her. But Barry's sudden recklessness could result in a breakdown of both their professional and personal lives.

However, we should all know by now that it would be foolish to count Barry and Iris out. The beloved couple has been through so much together and they even managed to outwit the God of Speed, Savitar, who knew their every move. So while conflict is always good for the show (and will undoubtedly provide us with some hilarious counselling sessions), there's no doubting the fact that Barry and Iris will solve this problem, just like they have solved so many others. WestAllen isn't going anywhere.

Barry Allen, Is That You?

Barry enjoys a night out. [Credit: The CW]

Despite the fact that he was originally renowned for being an inadvertently funny, awkward guy who always smiled at his enemies, it's been a very long time since we saw Barry Allen genuinely happy. Season 3 received criticism for sucking almost all of the fun out of The Flash, and one of the main reasons for this was down to the fact that Barry had forgotten who he really was. But when he returned from the Speed Force, he seemed inexplicably cheery, and none of us (not even Barry himself) could explain why.

With the Speed Force having seemingly cleansed him of his burdens, it looks like we're going to be seeing Barry smile a lot more. The new trailer features shots of him dancing/singing in his underwear, enjoying a boisterous (and possibly drunken) night out in a bar, and even smiling while wearing The Flash suit. While this new attitude is likely behind his apparent recklessness, it's hard to deny how great it is to finally be introduced to the Barry Allen that we fell in love with. Welcome back, Barry!

Breacher Has Arrived On Earth-1

Danny Trejo arrives as Breacher on 'the Flash'. [Credit: The CW]

It's impossible to talk about the new trailer without discussing the fact that it provides us with out first look at Breacher. Portrayed by film legend Danny Trejo, Breacher is a renowned bounty hunter from Earth-19. And he looks every bit as terrifying as he sounds. Dressed in dark colors, the menacing figure has his hands raised as he glares ahead. And we can't help but wonder: What unfortunate fate awaits his target?

Speaking of targets, Breacher also happens to be Gypsy's father. And that will undoubtedly make Cisco an easy target for him during his stay in Central City. From the trailer, it looks like the bounty hunter won't take too kindly to the quirky Team Flash member dating his daughter. But how will Gypsy respond to her father's apparent disapproval?

No matter what kind of role Breacher plays in the series, it's great to see a film and TV veteran like Danny Trejo on the show. Known for his intense, action-filled roles, he will definitely be a great addition to The Flash.

Welcome, Elongated Man

Hartley Sawyer will be portraying Elongated Man. [Credit: The CW]

While no context at all is given for his appearance in the trailer, we do get our first look at the DC Comics character Elongated Man/Ralph Dibny. Actor Hartley Sawyer is seen briefly as he points at something but in doing so, accidentally knocks an unsuspecting lady into the nearby wall.

Despite only appearing for a second, this clip likely sums up the character in a nutshell. When the announcement was made that Elongated Man would be joining The Flash, it was suggested that he would provide the comic relief this season. And that's exactly what his clumsy demeanour in this trailer suggests. However, based on what we've seen from Season 4 so far, there will already be plenty of comic relief this season — and that is undoubtedly a great thing.

After the fan response to The Flash's light-hearted Season 4 premiere, it's great to see that the showrunners plan on giving us a fun-filled season. The brand new trailer gives us an insight into some of the major plot points that will play out in the upcoming episodes, including Barry's new lease on life and Breacher's arrival.

With all the best attributes of Season 1, and a horde of exciting new characters set to debut, The Flash's fourth season could quite possibly end up being its most entertaining yet.

Are you glad that The Flash is more light-hearted this season? Let us know in the comments below!