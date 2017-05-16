Justice League will be introducing a batch of new heroes to the ever-expanding DC Extended Universe. One of them is Barry Allen, a.k.a. #TheFlash, played by #EzraMiller. (Not be be confused with the TV version of the speedster, played by Grant Gustin.)

The character was supposed to get his solo film next year, but several bumps in the road have prevented the project from taking off. After a period of silence, fans feared Warner Bros. could be sweeping the film under the rug and moving on with the franchise. A bit of news, however, tells us the studio is moving full-steam ahead.

Warner Bros. is hard at work on finding a director for The Flash, after an exhaustive search. Now the studio has reportedly narrowed its search down to three exciting candidates, who have already met with the studio to discuss the project.

1. Sam Raimi

#SamRaimi is no stranger to live-action superhero adventures; he made Darkman, then directed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. Raimi did something really special with Spidey. He built up the character and crafted him so that it was really easy to connect to and fall in love with him.

Raimi's Spider-Man was a larger-than-life superhero, but he was also a regular guy underneath the mask. That idea was the spine of his trilogy. Spidey's struggles were relatable and his personality was defined. Barry Allen is similar to Spider-Man in essence, so I would love to see Raimi bring those same sensibilities into the Flash film and character.

2. Robert Zemeckis

Seeing #RobertZemeckis on the list is not that surprising. Last month, he was rumored to be Warner Bros. choice to take the reigns of the character. Zemeckis is evidently still on the list, as one of the top contenders for the job.

The director is about to start shooting an untitled drama starring Steve Carrell in the fall, a schedule that seemingly took him out of the running. But worry not, fellow #BackToTheFuture nerds, THR reports that Warner Bros. is willing to put The Flash on hold to wait for him. That's surprising, since the studio was committed to starting production of the film this year, but still understandable. Robert Zemeckis is a fantastic director.

3. Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn has done a remarkable job in the past with comic book films like X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass and the #Kingsman franchise. His fast-paced style would benefit the film. The thing is, out of these three, he appears to be the least likely option.

According to Variety, Vaughn is busy crafting Kingsman 3, and while he initially showed interested in The Flash during meetings with executives, he could have been using his interest as leverage for 20th Century Fox to greenlight a third Kingsman chapter.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

What stands out about these candidates is their upbeat approach to projects. The Flash has long been rumored to act as a beacon of light of sorts for the usually gloomy DCEU, and that's reflected in the choices here.

Who'd be the best choice to helm Flash's first solo big screen outing? The best thing about this list is the three people here would be fantastic picks in their own right.

Each brings a different, exciting flavor to the mix. Out of the three, I'd be left speechless if either Sam Raimi or Robert Zemeckis get the job. They're two of my favorite directors, and I would love to see what they have in mind for the character and his mythology, which has also great implications in the overall DC Universe.

Warner Bros. is gearing up for a great year for the DCEU, with #WonderWoman right around the corner and #JusticeLeague only a few months away. It's exciting to see the studio preparing for yet another superhero adventure.

[Sources: Variety, THR]