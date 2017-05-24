There is some blink-and-you'll-miss-it news regarding DC's #TheFlash. While #EzraMiller ties his running shoes to once again play Barry Allen, it looks like we are further ahead with production than first thought, which will undoubtedly be good news for those who are skeptical about the fastest man alive's solo film.

Before you reach for your pitchforks and form an angry mob, the source here is Reddit. However, with the leak of several Star Wars cameos for Rogue One also making its way onto its forums last year, we already know that the site can be a goldmine of accurate information.

A Flash In The Pan

Appearing on the popular subreddit r/DCEULeaks, user @WBUT7 revealed that not only does The Flash have a finished script, but that it MAY have the official title of "The Scarlet Speedster":

“The script has been completed and approved after MANY drafts and rewrites. The studio has finally approved a very good script, with some calling it ‘a perfect coming of age story regarding a young man trying to control his power’. There have not been that much more conversation regarding this film, although they have been very excited.”

We have always expected that the #comicbook film wouldn't stick with the plain old title of The Flash — especially given that The CW's TV show has the same name — but is The Scarlet Speedster a bit of a mouthful?

Given the brief appearances of Miller's character that we have seen so far, it looks like Barry will be alongside Jason Momoa's Aquaman to bring the laughs to the dark backdrop of the #DCEU. However, the use of the word "perfect" to describe this coming of age story should already be ringing alarm bells — don't count your chickens before they hatch. Didn't some say that Suicide Squad was the "perfect" ensemble film?

Although The Flash is hugely popular on television, and has been triumphantly renewed for a fourth season, the feature film will be the red blur's first solo outing since his creation in 1940. Like The CW's show, the solo film will presumably focus on Miller's Allen as the second Flash, but that doesn't mean that some of the other men who have worn the costume won't appear too.

Flash-Forward

Thankfully, it appears that we won't be mired in yet another origin story, with The Flash picking up events after Zack Snyder's upcoming #JusticeLeague. Given that James Wan's Aquaman will be the origin story of the aquatic hero, it is refreshing that the DCEU isn't just focusing on the formative years of its heroes.

Sadly, there is still no getting away from The Flash's less than speedy development. Weighed down by departures all over the show, the search for an elusive director is still ongoing. With Rick Famuyiwa jumping ship, the latest directors tipped to take on the role are Kingsman's Matthew Vaughn and Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis.

Warner Bros. is yet to officially confirm a title or that a script is complete, but the finish line is in sight for the Human Bolt. Even sans director, expect The Flash to zoom onto our screens with its (still unknown) release date.

