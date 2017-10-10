The Flash Season 4 has officially premiered, and the series seems to have gone back to the lighthearted roots fans fell in love with during the first season. The premiere episode was a great return to form after The Flash’s divisive third season, and we all can’t wait to see how Team Flash deals with the show’s very first non-speedster big bad, The Thinker.

Spoilers for The Flash Season 4 Episode 1 below.

Most of The Flash's Season 4 premiere dealt with the consequences following Barry Allen’s return from the #SpeedForce and the mental damage he incurred during his time in isolation. Although Team Flash tried almost everything to bring Barry back from the edge of insanity, it wasn’t until the Samuroid took Iris that Barry remembered who he was and became The Fastest Man Alive once again.

Although the attack from the Samuroid seemed random at first, by the end of the episode we had learned that it was #TheThinker who had sent him. It’s unusual for The Flash to reveal parts of their big bad’s plan so early in the season, but the show went one step beyond that, giving fans their first look at both of the new villains: The Mechanic and Clifford Devoe (aka The Thinker).

Season 4 Big Bads: The Thinker And The Mechanic

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

At the end of the episode, the shot opens on The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) in a high-tech bunker of some sort, as she explains to someone off in the distance that the Samuroid worked perfectly and that the Flash is back in Central City. A male voice then responds to her saying that everything is going as planned.

The Mechanic then asks the man what their next move is, when the man’s chair turns towards the camera. The man is revealed to be The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who simply says, “I am thinking.”

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

When Clifford Devoe was announced as the big bad of The Flash Season 4, fans assumed it would be a while before he appeared on screen. Like most other villains from past seasons, he would operate in the shadows before being revealed. It’s a bold move for the show to reveal The Thinker in the first episode of the season, but if anything, it only makes him more intriguing.

The Thinker’s aesthetic is also unlike anything we have seen on The Flash before, his appearance more reminiscent of a kinship among The Borg on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The Thinker’s lair is also different from anything we have seen on any Arrowverse show, which looks like it could be from the future, although it could just be a product of Devoe’s own creation.

It’s hard to tell what The Thinker’s master plan is this early in the season, but based on the damage a single Samuroid did, Team Flash might have their hands full. We’ll have to wait and see how The Fastest Man Alive deals with this new threat, but for now, it looks like the The Flash Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the show's best yet.

