Back when The Flash's mid-season finale aired, the evil speed god Savitar informed Barry that dark times lay ahead. In a chilling prophecy from the future, he warned the scarlet speedster that "One shall betray you, one shall fall and one shall suffer a fate far worse than death". The only thing more terrifying than this knowledge was the future Barry accidentally traveled to where he saw Savitar murder Iris.

However, Barry has taken this as motivation to do whatever it takes to prevent Iris' death from ever coming to pass, thus changing the future and saving Iris' life. But as we have learnt on The Flash many times, even when the future is changed, every action has a consequence, and because of this someone will likely still "fall". So whether Barry saves Iris or not, it seems that by the end of Season 3, somebody is destined to die — but who?

Iris West

Iris is undoubtedly Barry's lightning rod and will remain alive. [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Highly Unlikely

Even though it's written in the current future that Iris West is set to meet her end at the hands of Savitar, the show has all but confirmed that Iris will make it out of Season 3 alive and perhaps stronger than ever. Furthermore, Iris has become even more badass this season — if that's even possible — and due to this, she has come close to death on multiple occasions, staring it right in the face and refusing to flinch. And because of this fearlessness and familiarity with near-death experiences already, an Iris death would not only be catastrophic for the show, at this stage — it would be disappointing.

Caitlin Snow

Will Caitlin make it through another year on 'The Flash'? [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Unlikely

Caitlin has been a regular part of The Flash since the beginning and could very easily be considered the heart and soul of the show. While she has faltered recently thanks to the demon within — Killer Frost — she managed to overcome the darkness and repress the frosty supervillain. Being one of the show's cornerstones — not to mention the fact that Killer Frost will always there for a good villainous storyline — Caitlin has too much to offer the show to be killed by Savitar.

Thus, while it's possible that Killer Frost could be the one that ends up betraying Barry — like the prophecy also states — I have a feeling that Caitlin will be sticking around to help our favorite #superheroes for many more seasons to come.

Cisco Ramon

Cisco has come into his own this season as Vibe. [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Highly Unlikely

Like Caitlin, Cisco has been a cornerstone of the series since the beginning and has come into his own this season as the metahuman hero Vibe. While it's always possible that show could pull a shock by eliminating one of the core Team Flash members, I highly doubt Cisco will be the one. His encounter with Gypsy solidified his growth as a superhero and the promise of future relationship between them suggests that he will be sticking around past Season 3 to explore it.

H.R. Wells

H.R. is a surprisingly fun addition to the show. [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Possible

While Earth-1's Wells was taken over by Eobard Thawne and became a legendary chilling villain, we were equally as impressed by Earth-2's moody but lovable "Harry". So, we weren't happy to bid Earth-2 Wells farewell this season in favor of another iteration. However, Earth-19's H.R. Wells has certainly become of the most fun additions to the show. While his run-in with Gypsy cemented the fact that he'll be sticking around on Earth-1 forever, the question is — has this sealed his own fate?

Remember, he does appear on the rooftop in the future when Savitar kills Iris, is this a sign that he will meet the same fate? Furthermore, H.R. is desperate to prove himself to the team, could he finally do so by committing the ultimate sacrifice?

H.R. Wells has become one of the show's finest characters.

On that note, if H.R. does meet his end, we shouldn't be worried about the show losing actor Tom Cavanagh. He has brilliantly portrayed three versions of the character, thus it's possible that Season 4 could give us another brand new version of the character.

Julian Albert

Julian Albert debuted on this season, but will he make it to Season 4? [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Likely

Undoubtedly, Julian Albert has been one of the best things about Season 3. Whether he's insulting with sass or helping Team Flash, Albert has become one of the characters I look forward to seeing most on the #TV show. And this is why it pains me to even consider the fact that he might be the one who falls by the end of the season. But with his alter-ego Dr. Alchemy serving Savitar, I have a feeling that he may end up sacrificing himself to expel the evil and prove once and for all that he truly is one of the good ones.

Moreover, as Tom Felton receives the "special appearance by" credit, he might not stick around after Season 3. Someone has to fall, and perhaps the easiest way out of this for The Flash could be to kill off the characters who it survived without beforehand. I sure hope I'm wrong.

Joe West

Joe has been an important part of 'The Flash' since the beginning. [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Possible

Joe West is without a doubt one of Barry Allen's moral compasses. When things go wrong in Central City, the Flash can always turn to Joe West for guidance and help. Barry's adoptive father has been there for him since he lost his mother and will stop at nothing to protect his kids — especially his daughter, Iris. Moreover, by the end of its second season, #Arrow had killed off almost all of the parental characters and as Joe West is one of the last few remaining on The Flash, we have to wonder, will he be Savitar's next victim? While I think we should expect to see Joe return next season, I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up sacrificing himself to save Iris' life.

Jay Garrick

Jay Garrick has faced off against Savitar already. [Credit: The CW]

Likelihood of dying: Unlikely

John Wesley Shipp portrayed Henry Allen for the show's first two seasons, and it was heartbreaking to see the character killed last season by Zoom. His return this season as Henry's Earth-3 doppelgänger Jay Garrick — Earth-3's Flash — saw him confront Savitar in which he nearly lost his life. However, now that we know Garrick will feature more prominently in the season's second half, could Savitar finish the job and take out the beloved speedster?

But with Shipp's original character's death hanging over last year's season finale — not to mention how iconic Garrick is — I think we should rest assured that this Flash won't be leaving us any time soon.

Jay Garrick's iconic helmet tip.

While Barry Allen's future is uncertain, speed god Savitar has claimed that one of his friends will fall, another will betray him and one more will suffer a fate worse than death. But with Barry intent on saving the love of his life, will somebody else "fall" in her place? Time has a way of restoring the balance, and thus, if Iris doesn't die, will Savitar end up killing somebody else close to Barry in order to ensure that his prophecy comes to fruition? Time will most certainly tell.