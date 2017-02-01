(Disclaimer: Spoilers for The Flash below. Continue at your own risk!)

Cisco Ramon has been a mainstay of The Flash since the show's conception, and has been a great help to Barry Allen time and again. He has been through a lot the past 3 seasons, but it seems he has finally taken control of his own destiny. In Episode 11 of The Flash Season 3 titled, ‘Dead or Alive’, Cisco donned his fancy new suit for the first time, and has finally become his superhero persona from the comics: Vibe.

Vibe [Credit: DC Comics]

We’ve seen Cisco use his powers occasionally, mostly just using them to “vibe” his mind to some other place or time. This season he has stepped up his game, and he has been able to create breaches — which he used to retrieve Supergirl for the big #Arrowverse crossover event. In ‘Dead or Alive’, Cisco finally embraced all his powers and went head-to-head with the inter-dimensional bounty hunter, Gypsy.

Gypsy And Vibe's Meta-Human Thunderdome

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

This episode took a break from Barry's constant timeline molesting, and focused on Cisco becoming the hero he is meant to be. The main storyline involves Gypsy – an interdimensional bounty hunter who has tracked H.R. from Earth-19 — trying to take H.R. back to his earth, where he has broken the law by traveling to Earth Prime.

Gypsy is a total badass, and has similar powers to Cisco’s, which she uses to stop The Flash and Kid Flash without breaking a sweat. She procures H.R., but before she can take him back to Earth-19, Cisco challenges her to trial by combat (in the most flirtatious challenge I’ve seen since The Quick and the Dead). She accepts the challenge, gives Cisco the customary 24 hours to prepare, and reminds him that this fight is to the death.

Cisco doubts his ability to defeat Gypsy, but he receives many pep talks and finally strikes up the courage to face her. He arrives at the park to face Gypsy in his full Vibe costume, and the two even manage to flirt some more before throwing down.

Their fight was a bit lackluster, and had the least amount of actual fighting I’ve seen on television in recent memory. However, the fight did take them to several different earths, which included Earth-2, Supergirl’s earth, and a planet that looked like Mustafar from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. During their time on Supergirl’s earth, they landed in Jimmy Olsen’s office at CatCo and broke his coffee table – which I'm sure we'll hear about next week on Supergirl.

They finally portal back to Earth Prime, and Cisco takes out Gypsy with ease. Having finally realized that she has been beaten, #Gypsy concedes the fight, and Cisco spares her life (as we knew he would, because he hit on her the whole episode). The two flirt some more, Gypsy allows H.R. to stay on Earth-Prime, and she slips back to Earth-19 with the promise that she will return.

How Will Vibe Affect Team Flash?

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Cisco has finally stopped holding himself back from becoming a hero, and he couldn’t have done it without Gypsy. Her role as his romantic foil/antagonist was a bit strange, but it worked surprisingly well. One question remains: Now that we have a fully formed #Vibe on #TheFlash, what is going to change on the show?

For one thing, Team Flash just added a heavy hitter to their roster. Vibe’s full potential can’t be quantified, and even his minor abilities make him formidable. He will most likely play a huge role in the upcoming battle against Savitar, and could prove to be the one thing that can stop him.

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Vibe also opens the door for inter-dimensional travel on a scale we haven’t seen before. His ability to hop between earths is going to be paramount in finding people to help them, and for bringing new heroes into the Arrowverse. He literally has full license to gallivant across the multiverse, and I hope he uses every chance he gets.

Cisco becoming Vibe also may mean bad things for Caitlin. In one of Cisco's glimpses into the future, we saw him battling Killer Frost in his Vibe costume. By putting the costume on, Cisco might be playing into the events that will lead to Catilin’s transformation into Killer Frost, which will in turn, inch Iris closer to her death at the hands of Savitar.

Whatever the future holds for Vibe, we are happy that Cisco has finally become the hero he is meant to be. We can wait to see him reach his full potential, and maybe even give Barry a run for his money. The clock is still ticking, and with every episode Barry gets closer to the future he is trying to prevent. You can see how it all plays out on The Flash, Tuesdays 8PM/ET on The CW.

