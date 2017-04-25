(Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Flash Season 3 Episode 19 'The Once and Future Flash')

The Flash returned from its month-long hiatus last night, and fans everywhere were expecting to learn the identity of this season’s big bad, Savitar. The Flash Season 3 Episode 19, 'The Once and Future Flash', offered up a lot of emotional moments – and a good look at Flash’s future suit – but sadly, we still have no clue who is behind Savitar’s mask.

Over the course of The Flash Season 3, fans have speculated that Savitar could be literally any member of Team Flash, and even some villains or characters we haven’t seen in a while. The front-runner is still Future Flash, but The Flash Episode 19 contained a stinger before the end-credits that brought a new character’s name to the fore.

This character was the former husband of Caitlin Snow, and one-half of Firestorm, Ronnie Raymond.

Savitar Reveals His Identity To Killer Frost

During the final scene of The Flash Season 3 Episode 19, #Savitar confronts a barefoot Killer Frost in the woods, and asks her to join him on his quest to destroy Team Flash. Savitar approaches her and tells her to “fear not, my child” – which is a pretty creepy thing to say when you're genuinely trying to make someone trust you, but hey, this is The Flash.

#KillerFrost asks Savitar why she should trust him, and he replies by stepping out of his high-tech armor. Killer Frost’s facial expression changes the moment he exits the suit, and after seeing who he is, she simply says: “What do you need me to do?"

Killer Frost’s reaction sent shockwaves through The Flash fan community, and a new favorite theory emerged: Savitar is Ronnie Raymond. This theory has been on the fringes for a while, but this one scene put it at the top of the list. The main reason it has become so popular is because out of all the people who would gain Caitlin’s trust immediately, Ronnie is the first that comes to mind. But does this theory hold any water, or are fans jumping to conclusions?

What Happened To Ronnie Raymond?

Ronnie Raymond was presumed dead during The Flash Season 2 premiere, after he and Martin Stein separated in the eye of a black hole after forming Firestorm. Barry Allen raced down the debris field after the black hole collapsed, but he was only able to find Professor Stein. Since then, we have not seen or heard anything from Ronnie Raymond, and have only encountered his Earth-2 doppelganger, Deathstorm.

Technically, we don’t know if Earth-1 Ronnie Raymond is dead, or if he was transported through the event horizon of the black hole somewhere. The Flash is a show based on comic books, so literally anything could happen.

How Could Ronnie Raymond Become Savitar?

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

If we stick with the idea that Ronnie was sucked into the black hole, then we could use sci-fi logic to assume that it transported him through time – it’s not the biggest leap, so stay with me.

We already saw what a person can accomplish with future technology in The Flash Season 3 Episode 18, when we were introduced to Abra Kadabra – who was not a meta-human, but he was almost the most powerful being we've seen on The Flash.

Using that logic, we can assume if Ronnie landed somewhere in the future, then he could acquire armor that gives him speedster abilities – the Speed Force is energy, so someone in the future could have figured out how to harness it. Ronnie Raymond could then travel through time at will, learning everything he needs to know about 2017 Team Flash, and eventually go back in time and wreak havoc.

Why Would Ronnie Raymond Want To Destroy Barry Allen?

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

So far, we’ve explained how Ronnie Raymond could physically be Savitar, but why would he hate Barry so much? During The Flash Season 1 (the first time we assumed Ronnie was dead), we learned that without the other half of Firestorm, Ronnie is borderline insane.

Over time, it’s safe to say that his mental health would deteriorate exponentially, and he could eventually lose all grasp on his emotions and reality. We saw this in #Arrow with Slade Wilson; and much like Deathstroke, Ronnie could begin to focus on the person he felt put him in this situation, Barry Allen.

His rage would grow over time, until Ronnie basically becomes the living embodiment of vengeance. We know that Savitar hates Barry because he feels that he took everything from him, and from a certain point of view, Barry was culpable for what happened to Ronnie – because the black hole formed after Barry manipulated time to defeat #ReverseFlash.

What Other Evidence Points To Ronnie Raymond Being Savitar?

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Grant Gustin recently said that fans are clueless about Savitar’s identity, and that there haven’t been any real clues in Season 3 leading up to the reveal. This comment caused The Flash fan community to go back to the drawing board and look for any random off-the-wall character that could possibly be Savitar. If Ronnie Raymond is Savitar, it would line up perfectly with Gustin’s comments, and it would definitely shock fans.

The Flash EP Andrew Kreisberg recently stated that a major reoccurring character was coming back for the Season 3 finale, and if Ronnie Raymond turns out to be Savitar, Kreisberg’s comments make perfect sense. Robbie Amell has already appeared during The Flash Season 3 Episode 16, as a manifestation of the #SpeedForce. It stands to reason that he could have filmed scenes for multiple episodes while he was on set.

While the theory that Ronnie Raymond is Savitar may be a long-shot, it is completely possible. The odds are still stacked in the favor of Savitar being future Barry Allen, but once you lay out all the evidence for Ronnie Raymond, the theory doesn’t sound as crazy as it once did. Make sure you check out The Flash Tuesdays 8PM/ET on The CW.