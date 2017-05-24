It's been a long time coming, but The Flash Season 3 finale officially wrapped up the craziest storyline in the show’s history. The Flash Season 3 focused on Barry facing his demons (literally in the case of Savitar), and finding out what it means to be a hero, with a whole lot of time travel thrown in.

Spoilers for The Flash Season 3 Episode 23, titled ‘Finish Line’ below.

The Flash Season 3 Episode 23, titled 'Finish Line', was an emotional roller coaster, but it delivered on almost every level, and ended the Savitar storyline in a way that fans truly didn’t see coming. Yes, Barry Allen finally faced #Savitar in the ultimate showdown, but it also furthered Barry’s journey to become the legendary Flash we know from the comics.

The Flash Season 3 finale was full of DC Comics Easter eggs, and they were masterfully woven throughout the episode. Several Easter eggs in 'Finish Line; referred to Barry Allen’s fellow #JusticeLeague members, including Superman, Batman, and Hawkman/Hawkgirl.

Hawkman/ Hawkgirl Easter Egg

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

During 'Finish Line', Barry Allen told a story about a trip he took with his family when he was a kid. He explains that on their way to a science expo in Midway City, they got a flat tire and spent the whole day in a small town outside the city. Much like Gotham, Central City, Metropolis, and Star City, Midway City has their very own heroes, #Hawkman and #Hawkgirl.

Barry told this story so that Savitar would remember his humanity, but it also served as a nice nod to Hawkman and Hawkgirl, who debuted in the #Arrowverse during The Flash Season 2.

Superman Easter Egg

This Easter Egg also comes from Barry’s story, as he also referenced another town in the DC universe: Masonville. Masonville is the little town that Barry and his family spent the day in after the family car got a flat.

The Flash’s reference to Masonville is surprising, because it only exists in one specific story in all of DC Comics. Masonville appeared Superman Vol 1 #388, in which #Superman spent time with a young boy named Mikey Norris, and the two went on an adventure. Much like Barry’s story about the wonderful day he had with his parents, the Superman comic told a small, contained story, but it was the happiest day of Mikey’s life.

We know that Superman exists in the Arrowverse on Supergirl, but it is still a nice nod to the Man of Steel.

Batman Easter Egg

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

During 'Finish Line', Savitar forced Cisco to make a device that would scatter him throughout time. After Cisco completed the device, Savitar told Killer Frost to dispose of Mr. Ramon, but he was saved at the last moment by the multiverse-hopping badass, Gypsy.

Gypsy teleported herself and Cisco to the location where Team Flash was hiding, and Cisco was pleased to see that all his friends were still alive. Upon seeing his friends, Cisco said to Barry:

“I thought something happened to you guys, Two-Face told me you guys were dead!

Cisco referring to Savitar as Two-Face is an apt description of Savitar’s face, but it’s also a reference to one of #Batman’s most well-known villains. Much like Savitar, Two-Face was once a hero of the people — the White Knight of Gotham, Harvey Dent — but after a terrible accident, he became a ruthless supervillain.

This Easter Egg is particularly intriguing. Does Cisco's Two Face reference mean that Dent himself (and potentially also Bruce Wayne) exists in the universe, or that Batman movies and comics exist in the Arrowverse's media? A third option; is it merely a throwaway nod to fans, without wider implications?

Apart from the nods to famous superheroes, The Flash Season 3 finale also contained another Easter egg regarding the possible big bad of Season 4, Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker.

The references to Superman and Hawkman/Hawkgirl remind fans of how massive the Arrowverse has become. All the Easter eggs for Justice League members who do not exist on The CW are probably just fun nods to the fans, but maybe one day, all of the references to Batman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman will pay off – a nerd can dream, right?

The Flash has wrapped, but you can catch the watch Season 3 in its entirety when it hits Netflix on May 31, 3017.

Sound off! What was your favorite part of The Flash Season 3 finale? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.