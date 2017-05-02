(Disclaimer: Spoilers for The Flash Season 3 Episode 15 'The Wrath of Savitar' and Episode 18 'Abra Kadabra' below)

Savitar is the fiercest villain Barry Allen and Team Flash have faced to date. His speed is unmatched, his planning is methodical, and he is always 5 steps ahead of Team Flash at every turn. The mystery surrounding Savitar seems like a never-ending pit, and every time we get an answer to one question, more questions pop up in its place.

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

The Flash Season 3 Episode 15 gave us a lot of information about Savitar, and really displayed his tenacity and patience. Although we learned many things about Savitar, his identity remains a secret; or does it? Savitar’s knowledge of Team Flash, his motives, and dialogue gave us huge hints as to who he really is. The Flash Season 3 Episode 18, titled 'Abra Kadabra', gave us another piece of information regarding the identity of Savitar – and the answer was under our noses the whole time.

Savitar Knows Team Flash Personally

The Flash Season 3 Episode 15, titled 'The Wrath of Savitar', brought us closer to the God of Speed’s endgame, and gave us a lot more clues as to why he is coming after Barry Allen with a vengeance. Using the headset device Cisco made to channel Savitar through Julian, we learn that Savitar knows everything about Team Flash – and we mean everything.

Savitar knows each member of Team Flash intimately. He speaks of Cisco’s interaction with Reverb from Season 2 (where Barry was the only one present), and about H.R. still trying to find his place in the group. We learned previously that Savitar is from the future, which would allow him to gather some knowledge of the team, but his interaction with the team feels more like familiarity, rather than information he gleaned in the future. The obvious answer is that Savitar knows these things because... he was once part of the team.

Savitar's Connection To The Speed Force, His Motives, And His Creation

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

During Savitar's conversation with Team Flash, he reiterates that Barry trapped him in the future, and he has been there for an “eternity”. We learn later in the episode that he was trapped in the Speed Force, which makes sense, because time works differently there than it does in the real world. This explains why he's inexplicably fast, and why he has only been around for short periods of time – because he was funneling energy directly from the Speed Force.

We also learn that he hates Barry because he "took" everything from him. This is a common line used by villains in comic books, and usually refers to our hero doing something that fundamentally changes the villain’s life. We haven’t been told explicitly what Barry did yet, but Barry’s actions are the reason Savitar is torturing Barry Allen and everyone in his life.

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Savitar then speaks of how he came to be, and about his first meeting with Barry – which is very soon, according to Savitar. Savitar tells Barry that he only exists because of him, and both of them cannot exist at the same time. Savitar then tells Iris that he is sorry he has to kill her, but she must die so that he can live.

Barry then asked Savitar if he was responsible for creating him (specifically Savitar's speed), to which Savitar replies: “I created myself”. Savitar’s reply seems like nonsense; however, then Savitar mutters a sentence that should be familiar to comic book fans, and seemingly give away his identity, which is: “I’m The Future Flash”.

The First Speedster

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

The Flash Season 3 Episode 18 added to Savitar's comment about being Future Flash with one line of dialogue that we have heard before – we just didn’t notice it the first time. At the end of the episode, Barry begs Abra Kadabra to disclose Savitar’s identity. Kadabra begins to taunt Barry with information about Savitar and of future events. During his speech, Kadabra says the line: “I know he was the first speedster.”

The fact that Savitar was the first speedster is not new information, as Jay Garrick already disclosed this in Season 3 Episode 9. Garrick explicitly stated that Savitar was the first person imbued with the Speed Force, but given his description, we assumed it was a long time ago. That line of dialogue means a lot more now because of what we know about Savitar.

In DC Comics, Barry Allen is the first person to ever be granted speed, and this is always a constant. On The Flash, Barry Allen is the first person to become a speedster on Earth-1, and as far as we know, he is the prime Flash (meaning he is the apex of the Speed Force). The information about Savitar being the first speedster coincides with what we learned in Season 3 Episode 15, and further cements the theory that Savitar is The Future Flash.

Savitar Is The Future Flash

The Flash [Credit: DC Comics]

Earlier in the season, I was fascinated with Savitar's armor and I became convinced that it was a pure manifestation of the Speed Force. There are only a few speedsters who have shown the aptitude for such a feat in the comics. So that narrowed down the list of speedsters that could be Savitar.

Wally West is one of them, and he has manifested similar suits in the New 52 relaunch, but as we saw tonight, Wally was Savitar’s puppet, and it doesn't seem likely he could be Savitar. The other person with this skill is a character that goes by the name The Future Flash, who's name was muttered by Savitar several times in Season 3 Episode 15.

The Future Flash is one of those characters in comics that people tend to forget. In a nutshell, he is Barry Allen 20 years in the future who has snapped due to emotional trauma (the death of Wally West). Future Flash then goes back in time, killing all his enemies in an attempt to fix the timeline. A key part of Future Flash’s story is the fact he was created by the repercussions of Flashpoint, and he did not exist before Barry changed the timeline – which coincides with the current timeframe The Flash.

The Flash [Credit: DC Comics]

Savitar being Future Flash makes perfect sense given everything we learned in this episode. Besides Savitar saying "I'm The Future Flash", when you add up all the knowledge he has concerning Team Flash with his blue solid Speed Force armor, it seems like all the information is pointing to Savitar being The Future Flash.

If this is true, Barry has already started down the path to becoming Future Flash, but he is not there yet. To be clear, Barry Allen and The Future Flash are not the same person (exactly). Who Barry is, and who he might become, are 2 completely different entities who can be altered at any time. It is worth noting that In the comics, Future Flash travels back in time and defeats his younger self and takes his place to correct the mistakes of his past – a lot like Looper, but in reverse.

It’s worth noting that The Flash has a history of subtly giving away the identity of its big bad for before the big reveal. In Season 2, they introduced fake Jay Garrick’s doppelganger on Earth 1 as Hunter Zolomon. This turned out to be Zoom’s real identity, and this little nugget of information was dropped around Episode 15 of the season. So, it makes sense that they would do the same thing again.

Time travel can be super confusing, especially when one character is running back and forth on their own timeline. The Flash has proven that it can handle cerebral theories like the multiverse and alternate timelines already, so Future Flash should be a piece of cake for them. We don’t know the details of how #FutureFlash was created, but The Flash is in its homestretch, so we are bound to find out soon. Make sure you stay up to date and catch The Flash when it returns on Tuesday April 25, 2017 8PM/ET on The CW.