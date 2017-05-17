The Flash Season 3 is coming to a close, and it has been one of the most emotional seasons of the series. Barry has come face-to-face with his demons (literally in the form of Savitar), but through all the hell he has been through, he has learned the importance of hope and family.

Warning: Spoilers for The Flash Season 3 Episode 21, titled 'Infantino Street', below.

The Flash Season 3 Episode 21, titled 'Infantino Street,' was the culmination of Team Flash’s journey this season, and was one of the most heartbreaking episodes of the entire series.

At the end of 'Infantino Street,' Savitar’s plan – and Barry’s biggest fear – was realized, as #IrisWest met her untimely end. Team Flash’s best laid plans were for naught, and they could not stop the inevitable from happening.

Iris West’s death was a huge moment for the show, but there was one Easter egg that was far more intriguing – and has huge implications for the future of the #Arrowverse.

Wonder Woman Easter Egg On The Flash

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

During 'Infantino Street,' Barry Allen strikes an alliance with master thief, Leonard Snart, to steal a power source from A.R.G.U.S., so that Team Flash can complete a weapon they built to trap Savitar. Allen and Snart infiltrate the building with ease, and they proceed down to the lower levels.

While they’re making their way to the power source, they pass a cell containing Gorilla Grodd, and Barry comments that this was the area where Amanda Waller kept her Suicide Squad. After Barry explains why Grodd is locked up, the camera pans and lingers on a cell that displays the name #Cheetah. The camera lingers on the panel containing Cheetah’s name for a few seconds, and neither Snart or Barry comment on it.

DC Comics nerds everywhere squealed with joy when they saw the name Cheetah. Over in the comics, Cheetah is a very prominent villain – but more importantly, she is the nemesis of Wonder Woman.

Who Is Cheetah?

Wonder Woman [Credit: DC Comics]

Cheetah’s origin has been changed several times over the years, but through every iteration, her story is always entwined with #WonderWoman's – much like Lex Luthor and Superman.

Barbara Ann Minerva is the current and most well-known iteration of Cheetah, and she has appeared in many of DC's animated shows and video games. Minerva was an archaeologist who is obsessed with ancient artifacts, and often travels the world in search of them.

During one fateful trip to Africa, Minerva participated in a ritual that was supposed to grant her immortality; instead, she was cursed, and given super-human abilities.

After becoming Cheetah, Minerva became obsessed with Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth, and plotted to steal it. When Minerva’s plan failed, she transformed into Cheetah and attacked Wonder Woman. Cheetah was defeated and humiliated by Wonder Woman, and this sparked their bitter ongoing rivalry.

What Does Cheetah's Existence On The Flash Mean For The Arrowverse?

Cheetah's existence on Earth-1 begs the question: does Wonder Woman exist in the Arrowverse? This is the first big Wonder Wonder Easter Egg we’ve gotten on The Flash, not counting Diana’s name on Earth-2 Barry’s phone during Season 2. The Arrowverse shows love to tease fans with A-list hero Easter eggs, but other than Flash and Superman, the rest of the Justice League member’s names have never been spoken.

Arrow and The Flash have been teasing Green Lantern/Hal Jordan for a while, and he has yet actually appear. Supergirl is practically beating fans over the head with Batman references, but the Dark Knight is still MIA.

The Flash confirming Cheetah’s existence on Earth-1 is arguably bigger than any of the references to Green Lantern or Batman. Wonder Woman and Cheetah are a hero/villain set – and can you imagine the Joker turning up in Supergirl? Cheetah being a villain in the Arrowverse doesn’t confirm Wonder Woman’s existence, but it does create an interesting precedent for the future of all 4 Arrowverse shows.

Given the information we were given tonight and the recent resurgence of Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Cupid, Deathstroke and King Shark, it seems like we might to see another iteration of the Suicide Squad in the Arrowverse.

If Cheetah is a member of the new Suicide Squad, it stands to reason that we could see villains of other beloved DC characters on the roster as well. We have seen Batman and Teen Titan villains in the Arrowverse, but it we could see some Green Lantern, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, or Justice League villains in future.

It would not be the same as having the heroes on The CW, but it would be a way to include the essence of the characters, as well as being a neat way to shake things up in the Arrowverse.

The Arrowverse has done an amazing job of giving fans all the DC Comics action we could ever want on TV, and there are plenty of awesome heroes and villains across all 4 shows. It’s fair to say that the inclusion of Cheetah in the Arrowverse is a cool nod to Wonder Woman fans, even if we don’t get the Queen of the Amazons on the small screen.

The Flash only has one more episode left, and we can’t wait to see how everything plays out. Make sure you catch the Season 3 Finale of The Flash May 23, 8PM/ET on The CW.

