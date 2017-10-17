Now that The Flash has escaped the Speed Force and stopped babbling about bitchin' houses, Season 4 will continue its lighter streak in Episode 2 by introducing a number of fun upgrades to Barry's suit. However, a new promo for 'Mixed Signals' reveals that some of Cisco's additions will malfunction for Barry, including one that will hold special meaning for die-hard comic book fans.

The Silver Speedster

Along with "built-in self-repairing armor, nano-liquid circuitry, full spectrum scanning and a bunch of other big words," other additions can also be seen in the promo for 'Mixed Signals,' including:

Comms

Temp Control

Fire Surpression

Deadlock

Pulse Cannon

Navigation

Babel Protocol

R-SK8S

Among these additions, the most surprising are what appears to be roller skates and something called the Babel Protocol, which may allude to the JLA comic book arc where Batman kept records of the team's weaknesses. However, what stood out most for fans is the Flotation upgrade, which the trailer put to comical effect, inflating The Flash into a giant balloon-shaped hero who couldn't even stand up straight. Cisco's reasoning for including such an upgrade?:

"He runs on water! It seemed like a good idea at the time."

While we can't help but wonder why Barry didn't bother using his super-speed to blitz through the instruction manual, we were far too distracted by this subtle homage to one of the most strange Flash stories ever told.

The Slowest Man Alive

The Flash [Credit: DC Comics]

Back in the '50s and '60s, DC Comics transformed their heroes in a variety of bizarre ways, but none compare to the issue where The Flash was transformed into The Fattest Man Alive. You'd think it would be difficult to gain weight when you're running all of the time. However, in Flash #115, Gorrila Grodd crafted a new type of gun that made Barry absorb moisture from the air, swelling him up into a big ball of fat. Think that was insensitive? Soon after, The Flash is also hit with a memory-loss ray and exploited by a stranger who puts his obese body on show like a freak.

Eventually, The Flash finds his way to a dehydrating room where the moisture is sucked back out of his body, but by then, a whole bunch of inappropriate jokes are made along the way. Of course, The Flash #TV show would never replicate such an outdated and politically incorrect storyline in 2017, but it was still fascinating to see the 'Fat Flash' suit referenced in the modern day.

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

While it doesn't look like the flotation upgrade will work out in the long term, these aren't the only additions to the suit that #TheFlash might need in the future. After all, Barry's gibberish in the Season 4 premiere also hinted that his costume might benefit from a couple of baby pouches too...

Are there any other Silver Age storylines that 'The Flash' should adapt in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!