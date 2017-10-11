The Flash Season 4 is off to a running start, as the return and reunion of Team Flash brought joy to nerds everywhere when the premiere aired. While most fans knew that Barry Allen would be returning in the first episode – since all the promos indicated that was the case – no one expected The Flash to potentially spoil another DC TV show on week one.

Spoilers for The Flash Season 4 and Arrow Season 6 below

At the end of the Arrow Season 5 finale, Prometheus triggered an explosion on Lian Yu that left fans unsure of who survived. Almost all the supporting characters were on the island, and any one of them could have been killed in the explosion. Although many fans figured out which characters made it based on trailers for Arrow Season 6, it was a line of dialogue spoken in #TheFlash Season 4 premiere that confirmed who escaped.

'The Flash' Season 4 Premiere Reveals Characters From 'Arrow' Who Survived The Explosion On Lian Yu

The Flash [Credit: The CW]

Leave it to The Flash’s resident super-geek to reveal spoilers for Arrow Season 6. Yes, it was Cisco Ramon who let fans know which Arrow characters are alive and well in Star City. In his defense, the line of dialogue was uttered so quickly that most fans didn’t even notice it at first.

While Cisco was explaining the tech he created to get Barry out of the Speed Force, he rattled off a few names of people he consulted with on the project. He quickly recited four names: Harry, Tracy, Felicity, and Curtis. The first two are well-known Flash characters Harrison Wells and Tracy Brand, but Felicity Smoak and Curtis Holt were last seen on Lian Yu during the Arrow Season 5 finale.

It’s possible the timelines of both shows don’t line up perfectly, but thanks to the numerous crossovers between the Arrowverse shows, it seems like they do. Since the timelines are likely in sync with one another, it seems that Curtis and Felicity survived the Lian Yu explosion relatively unscathed. While this reveal isn’t the biggest shocker – since both characters have significant regular roles on Arrow – it does take a bit of the mystery out of the show’s huge cliffhanger.

For fans who have been paying attention to the news regarding the #Arrowverse’s "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover, spoilers about the characters who survived on Arrow have been out for a while. Cutis Holt’s Mr. Terrific is featured on the crossover poster, and recent set photos from the "Crisis on Earth-X" episode revealed Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) alongside the rest of the cast.

Promotional material and set photos aside, The Flash Season 4 premiere officially confirmed that both Curtis and Felicity survived the explosion on Lian Yu. The spoilerly bit of dialogue could have been intentional, or it could have been a miscommunication between the shows. In any case, Arrow is set to premiere on Thursday October 12, and fans will finally learn what happened to their favorite characters after the huge Season 5 cliffhanger.

Sound off! Did you catch the Arrow spoiler on The Flash? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.