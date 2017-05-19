The Flash delivered its most heartbreaking moment yet this week when the love of Barry's life met her untimely fate at the hands of Savitar. Despite knowing that the loss of Iris was a possibility for most of this season, the shock of seeing her demise was still too much to bear for some viewers. However, there may yet be hope for fans of Candice Patton's unforgettable turn on the show.

Before you begin scanning other worlds in the Multiverse to find a version of Iris West who's alive and well, you might want to have a super quick read of the official synopsis that The CW has released for Season 4 of The Flash. Go on. We'll wait.

"Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry's life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive --- The Flash. But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother's life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiyan Lonsdale) forever."

So far, this aligns with everything that we know so far, serving as both a general description of the show and a summary of Season 3. However, it's the next part of the synopsis that puzzles us, presenting a conundrum that not even Harrison Wells himself could solve;

"With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs -- Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) [sic] -- Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it."

Iris West Will Appear In Season 4 Of The Flash?

So does this mean zombie Iris is helping out on Team Flash? No, this isn't Riverdale, after all. However, what this does suggest is that Iris is in fact and well in future episodes, confirming a popular opinion online that suggests #Savitar killed someone else instead.

But, wait. The theory that gave everyone hope that Iris may still be alive concerned a potential switch made by Earth 19's H.R., who supposedly sacrificed himself using face-changing technology. The pieces all fit perfectly and could easily explain why Barry Allen's fiancee still appears in the Season 4 synopsis — but there's just one problem.

H.R. will reportedly appear in Season 4 too — and just in case you wondered whether The Flash was ready to switch things up with yet another version of Wells, the synopsis specifically refers to him as an Earth-19 novelist. Unless there's two versions of H.R. who hail from that Earth and enjoy writing, then this must mean that the coffee-loving Wells must have survived Savitar's assault too. So much for those theories that suggested he swapped places with Iris.

Will Barry Allen Travel Back In Time Again To Save Iris?

Now, while there's a chance that The CW may have mentioned Iris in the synopsis to throw us off the scent, it seems more likely that Barry's fiancee does in fact survive, and remains a principal cast member in Season 4.

However, if the switch theory no longer applies, then how does Iris survive Savitar's attack? While the Arrowverse has been prone to resurrect people using deus ex machina such as magic spells and the Lazarus Pit before, our money is on yet another time travel jaunt courtesy of the scarlet speedster. Despite the horrendous consequences of Flashpoint, Barry proved once again this week that he's wiling to selfishly risk the timeline for his own needs, recruiting Captain Cold to help save Iris.

While the specifics aren't clear, it seems as though #TheFlash may travel back in time to a point where he could prevent his time remnant from ever becoming Savitar, thereby saving Iris. After all, the synopsis for the Season 3 finale reveals that "drastic action" will be taken. What could be more drastic than going back in time to find a way to prevent #Flashpoint from occurring once and for all? Not only would this save both Iris and H.R., but such an act would also tie up the events of Season 3 nicely, once and for all.

Unless they just grab another Iris from Earth-176 or what have you.

Of course, there's also the possibility that The CW have just made a mistake or that this synopsis could even be fake. After all, this synopsis specifically refers to the Flashpoint arc of Season 3, so it's likely we'll see an update Season 4 synopsis somewhere down the line — which may or may not include Iris.

If the impressive intellects over at S.T.A.R. Labs can mess things up as much as they have, who's to say that a TV network can't do the same? After all, we're still trying to ignore this gaping plot hole that plagues The Flash every single week.

