Now that the geekier well is starting to run dry, it seems Hollywood's latest genre to harvest for reboots is comedy, and this time, the movie receiving the reboot treatment will be 1988's #TheGreatOutdoors.

According to Variety, Universal is eyeballing a reboot of its film, with Michael De Luca set to direct and #KevinHart set to star. No other actors have been confirmed at this time but it's safe to say that it will be someone with equal comedic chops to star opposite Hart's character, assuming the movie follows the same dynamic as the original. The original film was directed by the amazing John Hughes, who is better known for movies like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

'The Great Outdoors' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

The original The Great Outdoors starred John Candy and Dan Akroyd. Candy played Chet Ripley, a stressed-out father just trying to have a peaceful family vacation away from the ratrace, but it's ruined when his annoying in-laws hijack their cabin. Dan Akroyd plays his overbearing brother-in-law Roman Craig, who decides it's a good idea for the two families to camp together.

'The Great Outdoors' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Of course, hilarious antics ensue, eventually leading to Akroyd's and Candy's characters falling into a mine shaft and an assortment of other hijinks that one would expect a family on a camping trip might encounter.

As for the new movie, the plot will most likely follow a similar construct with Kevin Hart presumably playing the role of a father on a camping trip with his family. Then again, Hart may be playing the obnoxious, over-the-top in-law opposite the more wholesome family man character. Hart does have the personality and comedic timing to play either role in reboot.

'Ride Along 2' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Have you ever watched the original The Great Outdoors? If so, what do you think of the reboot news?

[Source: Variety]