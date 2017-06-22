With the shocking news that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired from the Han Solo film, fans reacted in a way that is par for the course in the day of the internet — they made clever memes. Some went the standard route, uttering the most famous line in Star Wars: "I have a bad feeling about this..."

The Han Solo movie just lost its directors, I have a bad feeling about this — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 21, 2017

Then, the news dropped that Ron Howard could potentially take over the project, and fans channeled Howard's narrator character from Arrested Development.

If Ron Howard directs 'Han Solo,' I need him to also narrate it Arrested Development-style. pic.twitter.com/CvaYC4eXRI — Carlin! (@nerdlunch) June 21, 2017

Han Solo: "Greedo shot first."

Ron Howard Voice: "He didn't." https://t.co/sV5OBS4qTd — Rachelle Goguen (@rachellegoguen) June 21, 2017

Howard is no stranger to the Lucasfilm regime, having worked on Willow with Kathleen Kennedy in the '80s. Of course, no official word has come down about an official director but once it does, the internet can rest assured that a new crop of memes will sprout up.

Reshoots are already scheduled for the summer, which seems to be common nowadays. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, and Woody Harrelson. Unless rescheduled, the film will drop on May 25, 2018.

