While most of us are trying to work out which American Horror Story: Cult characters are actually serial killers behind terrifying masks, another big mystery has popped up on the internet, and it takes us right back to the first episode of Season 7. If you were too busy focusing on what horrors lie ahead when Cult re-lives the 2016 election, then you probably missed this small detail right before Kai (played by #EvanPeters) became "Cheeto-Trump."

Eagle-eyed viewers took notice of Kai, with blender and Cheetos in hand, walking down the hallway but stopping momentarily to linger at a door with a red rose. Of course, we could easily write this off since many viewers paid no attention to it — but this is American Horror Story people! Nothing is a coincidence. Since the camera deliberately focused on Kai sniffing the rose, this small detail has us asking, who is behind the rose door?

The most popular theory that fans of #AmericanHorrorStory have come up with is that behind the padlocked rose door are Kai and Winters' parents, but more specifically, their mother. This raises more questions, such as: why would the siblings lock their mother up? One Reddit user suggested that the siblings have a secret shrine to their mother who is actually dead and are "keeping her Psycho style." While a Psycho-style shrine would be right up Ryan Murphy's alley, that speculation seems unlikely when we take into account that there is also a stair lift in the Anderson house.

In the premiere episode, the same eagle-eyed viewers noticed that there is a stair lift right next to the room with the rose door. We see it before we first meet Winter (portrayed by #BillieLourd) in her bedroom. This is an interesting detail because in Episode 2, Winter rushes out of the Mayfair household during the blackout to go and protect her "laptop and ceramics" at home. Surely someone wouldn't risk their own life for ceramics?

Well, a Reddit user suggested that maybe Winter rushed off home during the power outage to "check on the locked in relative, who may be on a...monitor" or other medical device. The mysterious room is the next door down from Winters room, so it is possible that she is the main caregiver or protector for whoever is behind the door.

So, Who Is Kai And Winters Mother?

If we are running with the "locked away mother" theory, it is no secret that #RyanMurphy loves to incorporate the tumultuous relationship between mother and child into American Horror Story. Just take a look at past seasons and you will notice that they all have a character with "mommy issues." With Kai and Winter on opposite ends of the personality spectrum, their relationship with their mother may very well come into play this season.

Early theories suggested that it was Mare Winningham's character behind the rose door, but with the release of this teaser, it was revealed that Winningham was a member of the public at a city council meeting. So we can definitely rule her out.

Mare Winningham In 'American Horror Story: Cult' [Credit: FX]

With Mare Winningham out of the running, one Reddit user suggested that the iconic pop songstress and actress Cher could be playing Kai and Winters "former radical feminist" mother who "inspired" Kai. The rumors of Cher appearing were circulating well before Season 7 started, and at the moment, the chances of her appearing are extremely high, given that there has been zero confirmation saying she will not appear.

In case Cher's appearance as the Anderson matriarch is just wishful thinking, our last option lies with perhaps the most plausible guess: Frances Conroy. You read that right! Ever since Ryan Murphy confirmed the return of the American Horror Story veteran, fans have been eagerly awaiting for her appearance in Cult.

Frances Conroy In 'American Horror Story: Coven' [Credit: FX]

We know absolutely nothing about Conroy's role this season, but the most popular theory is that she is Kai and Winters deranged mother and former leader of the mysterious cult. Reddit user OMGshNicholas pointed out that Cult has an obvious color scheme of red, white and blue, and that "with Winter having white hair and Kai having blue...the red rose seems so significant." Therefore, in order to complete the color pattern, we obviously need a redhead. Who just so happens to have rocked bright red hair on American Horror Story in the past? None other than the amazing Frances Conroy!

This season is definitely keeping viewers on their toes. All we can do right now is sit and watch until the big reveal — if there even is one!

Who do you think is behind the rose door? Let me know in the comments down below!