D23 is here, and Disney has a lot of goodies to get us even more excited for its upcoming projects. At today's presentation, we got some awesome plot intel on one of the studio's most anticipated projects, The Incredibles 2. Those details were quite exciting, but let's face it, a small amount of footage to go along with them never hurts. Thankfully, Disney's aware of this. The studio also released a trailer...but not the typical action-packed, spandex-filled trailer you'd expect.

The teaser the company released is completely focused on the Parr family's trusty super-suit designer and tailor, Edna Mode, as it chronicles the impact she'd had in the fashion industry throughout the decades. And, as expected, she's already our favorite thing about the sequel.

Edna Mode is always a la mode. One of the world's most visionary designers is back in #Incredibles2. #BravoEdna pic.twitter.com/qIoPHzWr9I — Disney (@Disney) July 14, 2017

Huh, I never imagined Edna would be famous (outside the superhero fashion industry, that is) for bulletproof designs. But this was a great way to make us aware of just how impactful the designer is. I especially loved #KendallJenner's comments:

"She's a visionary. A giant. Well, not literally. She comes up to my knees."

Plus, Zac Posen singing the praises about her and Heidi Klum asking for her number have to be the best signs of success in the fashion industry. This teaser was hilarious, and I appreciated how so many important voices in the fashion industry got to participate in it while getting to show off a fun side of themselves we never get to see.

This Isn't The First Time Edna's Interacted With The Real World

#Disney seems to enjoy putting Edna into our real, flesh-and-blood world, because this isn't the first time she's burst through the fourth wall. Back when The Incredibles was first released, Disney and #Pixar made a series of real-life interviews with characters from the movie like Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone and, of course, our the feisty and resourceful designer. As you can imagine, the result was hilarious:

I may be spoiled, but I want to see more of Edna in the real world.

Keep in mind, as awesome and funny as this latest Edna-centric footage was, it leaves me with a burning question that I just can't get out of my head: Exactly how old is #EdnaMode?

It's hinted early on that she dressed Audrey Hepburn; later on we find out that Andy Warhol's work was inspired by her, and he was born in 1928. I don't know about you, but I'm beginning to think she's also some kind of ageless super, herself. Hopefully we'll get an answer for that once #TheIncredibles2 crashes into theaters on June 15, 2018.

What did you think about Edna Mode's teaser? Let me know in the comments!