Many would say that the inevitable sequel to 2004's The Incredibles is coming 14 years too late. But with the movie set to finally be released in June 2018, the rabid demand by fans can finally be put to rest.

However, for Pixar's family of superheroes, it will be like no time has passed at all. That is because The Incredibles 2 is actually set to take place minutes after The Incredibles.

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer #JohnLasseter talked about the movie in an interview with IGN, and talked about The Incredibles 2, and more specifically when it would be taking place.

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where [we] start this movie.”

While it may be a fun idea to do in terms of telling the story of the Incredibles, it doesn't mean well for the rest of the #Pixar franchise.

Starting right after the first movie will be an excellent idea in terms of continuously developing the story of the Parr family. It helps the story because we will get to see the Parrs fight evil in sync as both a family, as well as a team. It will also give viewers another chance to see the citizens cheering and believing in the Incredibles again, let alone superheroes.

However, making this decision does hinder one thing that fans love to try and catch during a Pixar movie: Easter Eggs.

Other than maybe Marvel, no one comes nearly as close to Pixar in terms of hiding #EasterEggs scattered throughout their films. Most of the time, they revolve around other movies in the Pixar universe. Some, like in the picture up above, hint at the next movie that Pixar is set to release.

There are two ways that keeping The Incredibles 2 set in 2004 could possibly reduce the number of Easter Eggs we see in the movie, the first being what I mentioned above. For example, in The Incredibles, during the third act, you can see in the background a car that looks exactly like Doc Hudson from Cars.

Sure enough, the next released movie in Pixar's queue was Cars. But with #TheIncredibles2 set to take place in the same relative time period as the first movie, they can't tease any other movies that are set to come out in 2019 and so on. On the other hand, it's also possible that future Pixar movies don't necessarily have to be set in our time period.

But it's possible that we will see fewer Easter Eggs from other Pixar movies, simply due to the fact that they will not have happened yet in the Pixar timeline. There's nothing wrong with that, but with the amount of Pixar movies that came after the first Incredibles, it is worth noting.

This means there will most likely be no references to movies like Inside Out, Wall-E, Up, or Ratatouille. There may have been the reference to Incredibles villain Bomb Voyage in Ratatouille, but since that movie took place after The Incredibles, then it is given a bit more leniency.

Now it is entirely possible that just the opening scene of The Incredibles 2 will take place minutes after the first one. Afterwards they can have a bit of a time jump to either present day, or any time after the events of The Incredibles.

Easter Eggs, of course, don't make or break a Pixar film. Sure, to hardcore fans, it might feel like something is missing. But don't let that take away from how amazing The Incredibles 2 is set to be. Returning to see the Parr family in action will be, dare I say it...incredible.

So what do you think? Are you excited for The Incredibles 2? Leave me your thoughts down below!

[Source: IGN]