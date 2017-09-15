Good news for fans of the latest Stephen King adaptation, It! There's a lot more Pennywsie waiting to be unleashed, and fans don't have to wait for the sequel's release in 2019 to see it. Instead, the new It has an extended version in the works that will be available on home video at the end of the year, with the final cut being 15 minutes longer.

Beep Beep, Deleted Scenes: What To Expect In The Extended Cut Of It

'It' (2017) [Credit: Warner Brothers]

In their interview with Yahoo! Movies, director Andy Muschietti and his sister/producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that Warner Brothers has given them the green light to make a director's cut of #It.

"Right, we are going to do a director’s cut. We were told this morning."

Andy revealed that a good number of the additional scenes are in fact extended versions of what was already shown in the movie, rather than anything unexpected. One of these scenes includes Stanley Uris' (Wyatt Oleff) bar mitzvah, which was mentioned but never shown in the movie.

"There’s a great scene, it’s a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations… it’s basically blaming all the adults of Derry [for the town’s history of deadly “accidents” and child disappearances], and it has a great resolution."

'It' (2017) [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Another extended sequence Andy teased was the one where the #Losers bond in the quarry just before they jump into the river below. The scene itself is already funny and charming but apparently there's a lot more laughs to be had.

"After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny. Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers."

It's possible that the director's cut of It may show more of the other characters too, such as Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton), his fellow bullies, the rest of Derry's residents and, of course, #Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgard).

Hopefully, this also means that Mike (Chosen Jacobs) will get more screen time, as he all but disappeared after being introduced – only to come back near the movie's end.

#StephenKing's It is such a massive novel that it had to be cut into two parts when it was adapted for the big screen. In fact, It is based on just a portion of the 1,000 page novel, focusing on The Losers' childhoods and their initial encounters with Pennywise. The movie itself is already more than two hours long, meaning that everything King wrote for the Losers' formative years and all of Andy's ideas were not able to make it to the final cut. But now that It will be getting a director's cut just before the release of It: Chapter Two (which the Muschiettis say is currently being outlined), fans of Pennywise's return will get to see Andy Muschietti's full, uninterrupted vision for what he had in mind for the Losers' intertwined childhoods.

