(WARNING: This article contains huge spoilers for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle.' You've been warned.)

When it came out back in 2014, nobody expected the action-packed spy comedy, Kingsman: The Secret Service to be as good as it was. And boy, was it good! The movie was full of fun action, fun characters, and gave a feeling of nostalgia to the old-school James Bond movies by putting it in modern society.

In fact, the movie was so good, that it earned itself a sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is set to come out September 22nd, 2017. The trailer for it just recently dropped, and certainly looked exciting. If you haven't seen it yet, you can check it out down below:

Now, there was one moment at the end of the trailer that has many fans in absolute shock.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: Twentieth Century Fox]

As seen here, Colin Firth's character, Harry Hart, is shown shaving and sporting an eyepatch. It then cuts to Taron Egerton's character, Eggsy, in absolute shock. And he certainly deserves to show that shock, as in the last movie we saw Hart get killed by the main villain.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' [Credit: Twentieth Century Fox]

Kingsman: The Secret Service saw Hart get shot in the face, so it was immediately assumed that he was dead. However, when The Golden Circle was announced, it was revealed that Colin Firth would be returning as Hart, leaving many confused. From what we see in the trailer, it looks like they have already given away how Hart might have survived.

When we see Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) shoot Hart, we never see exactly where he shoots him. We know it is in the face, but that's about it. However, due to the fact that Hart is sporting an eyepatch now, it can only be assumed that Hart took one in the eye. This cannot be 100 percent confirmed, as it never pans back to Hart after he is shot, but after watching his death scene again, the location of the shot can be pinned down to his left eye, where the eyepatch just so happens to be.

Hart Lost An Eye

Now, it can be argued that if he was just shot in the eye, then Valentine should have finished the job. However, Valentine had one fatal flaw: He hated killing. He was fine with people killing, but he was unable to do it himself. As soon as he shoots Hart, Valentine covers his mouth — as he is about to throw up — and turns away. Never does he check to make sure that Hart is dead — he just turns around and leaves.

This goes on to raise the question: "If Hart was truly alive, why didn't he show up at the end of the movie to help Eggsy?" The answer to that is simple.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' [Credit: Twentieth Century Fox]

Towards the climax of The Secret Service, Eggsy learns that Arthur (Michael Caine) is allied with Valentine. This means that the entire Kingsman program has become compromised. If Hart were to find this out after recovering from getting shot, he would most likely try to escape from the Kingsman program, especially after the conflict is resolved.

This would lead him to go to the American branch of Kingsman, and continue his life there. It isn't until the trailer for The Golden Circle that Eggsy comes to America to be reunited with Hart.

Final Thoughts

There is plenty of star power from new characters played by Julianne Moore, Pedro Pascal and Channing Tatum! With this movie focusing more on the American branch, it will be interesting to see how different their work is to that of the Kingsmen in first movie. Basically, this movie has far too much to look forward to!

So what do you think? How do you think Harry Hart survived? Do you think he really was dead? Leave your thoughts down below!