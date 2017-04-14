Anyone who tuned in to the live stream of the The Last Jedi panel during Star Wars Celebration, taking place in Orlando, got a candid, behind-the-scenes look at The Last Jedi thanks to director #RianJohnson.

Johnson was the only person allowed to take still shots on set during the film, other than the official photographer, Johnson said during the panel. It's a hobby that started on set with his film Looper.

The director shared several shots from The Last Jedi during the April 14 panel. And some of them hint at what some of the plot may be.

Poe Dameron Back Behind The Wheel

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

Johnson's first shot was of hotshot pilot Poe Dameron, played by #OscarIsaac, having a coffee in the seat of his X-Wing. You can see BB-8 (maybe?) co-piloting the vessel. So does BB-8 reconnect with Poe or does he hang with new friends Rey and Finn? And what battle will this be?

A New Rebel Base And A Formal General Organa

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

His next shot featured Poe and Finn, played by #JohnBoyega, and General Leia Organa, played by the late, great Carrie Fisher. This looks to be a new Resistance base, since it doesn't seem quite as dark as the base in #TheForceAwakens. Or maybe it's a Resistance starship (looks like it from the trailer)? And check out Leia's formal gown. What event is #CarrieFisher dressed for? And who will attend?

Lieutenant Connix Returns

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

Fisher's daughter, #BillieLourd, who portrays Lieutenant Connix, returns for The Last Jedi. You gotta wonder if Connix's role in the Resistance will grow in Episode VIII. Is she captaining a ship? And who is that behind her?

C-3P0 Flashback?

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

While he doesn't turn up in the trailer, it looks from this shot that Anthony Daniels is back as C-3P0. Will he play a larger role in #TheLastJedi? And with whom is he attached? Leia? Finn? Is he with Rey and Artoo on Ahch-To? Or could Threepio appear in a flashback?

Finn and Phasma Meet Again

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

Looks like Finn will find himself on a First Order vessel before the end of The Last Jedi. And he'll have to contend with his former captain, the chrome stormtrooper Captain Phasma, played by #GwendolineChristie. Will this be a fight? Or is Finn trying to get through to his old mentor? Could Phasma become a member of the Resistance? Or is is she drawing Finn back to the dark side?

The Force is Strong with This One

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

We know from The Last Jedi teaser trailer that Rey undergoes Force training with Luke. This could be a scene from her time on Ahch-To. But maybe, like Luke in #TheEmpireStrikesBack, she abandons her training to help her friends. And this scene is rematch with her nemesis, Kylo Ren.

Cleanup Crew

[CREDIT: Rian Johnson]

Finally, as Johnson said, "Somebody's got do it." And that job is cleaning up after the big battle. Poor guy. At least those Stormtrooper bodies are contained in that armor. Makes for easier bagging.

What do you think? Do these pictures tell another story? Is there anything I missed? Let me know in the comments!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters on December 15.