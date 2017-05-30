Due to premiere this winter, The Last Jedi promises to come out with blasters blazing for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga. Episode VIII continues the events of #TheForceAwakens — the final scenes saw Rey offer Luke Skywalker's old lightsaber to him on Ahch-To as she begins to study to become one of the last Jedi Knights under Luke's guidance. Although shamed by the second Death Star's destruction at the Resistance's hands, Supreme Leader Snoke's First Order seems to be descending upon the galaxy with a new ferocity. Undaunted by even the most planet-shattering odds, the Resistance — along with Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron — fight for freedom and refuse to be subdued.

In all this chaos and fanfare, the original story that built the foundations for #TheLastJedi began with a young man on rural Tatooine, with dreams of adventure and glory. Once again, Luke is the galaxy's only hope of foiling the next generation's enemies — Snoke and Kylo Ren.

To commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary and honor its legacy, YouTube producer Heroes Fan Productions created an amazing fan video to detail the Jedi Master's transformation from a sarcastic moisture farmer to the most powerful guardian of the Light. Accompanied by moody, ambient sounds, the tribute follows Luke's journey over the Episodes — taking up the mantle of the Skywalker name, his conflict with the Dark and the Light and his everlasting vulnerability and compassion.

What makes this film exceptionally special is how it draws subtle parallels between Luke's narrative and the actions of his mother and father, as well as where inspiration from his teachers, Yoda and Obi-Wan, steered him from the Dark Side and informed his emotions. Carefully chosen clips from nearly all the official Star Wars movies overlay and fade while dialogue chimes in to pack a sentimental punch. The final experience is a poignant study of the man who may very well be the last Jedi. It's even Mark Hamill approved!

Epic Luke Skywalker Tribute Video Celebrates The Last Jedi https://t.co/xUABXCCJEd

Beautifully done. #ThanksForThis — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2017

The fan tribute is a true appreciation to one of the #StarWars franchise's most iconic characters, and we'll be waiting on the edge of our seats until The Last Jedi's premiere on December 15.

