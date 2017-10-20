After reinvigorating the Star Wars cinematic franchise with The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm is all set to take the entertainment industry by storm with The Last Jedi. The latest installment will be featuring returning characters like Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo, Leia and of course, Luke Skywalker. In addition to that, Rian Johnson's film is also set to introduce two new characters: Benicio del Toro's mysterious DJ and Laura Dern's Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

While del Toro's character is engulfed in mystery and fan-theories, Dern's Holdo has been given a brief backstory through Claudia Grey's Leia: Princess of Alderaan. Although the novel didn't provide any explanation as to her whereabouts between A New Hope and The Last Jedi, this latest photo shared by Dern shows that she has utilized her political experience to uphold her position as the leader of a branch of the Resistance.

Vice-Admiral Holdo in charge of a Rebel base. 'The Last Jedi' (Credit: Lucasfilm)

The photo doesn't give away a lot, but we can see Holdo's authoritative gaze while she's surrounded by Rebels and even a blue-colored BB-unit. Early leaks had hinted that Holdo might be stepping into Leia's position and taking charge of the Resistance, so this might be the moment where she promotes herself from the position of Vice-Admiral to General.

As The Last Jedi is a few days away from its theatrical release, Dern had to be tight-lipped about her character's intentions. However, her brief mention of Holdo's involvement in an action-sequence means that the transition won't be as smooth as expected.

Will Amelyn Holdo Parallel Lando Calrissian's Actions In 'The Last Jedi'?

The Star Wars franchise loves to take the Skywalker legacy in new directions, but that's not the only aspect that generates interest. In addition to conversations about the Force and tons of Jedi-action, the original and prequel trilogies heavily focused on inter-planetary politics and its repercussions. While The Force Awakens and Rogue One provided a peek into the legislative side of the Rebels and the First Order, Holdo's inclusion means that The Last Jedi will flesh out those corners of the story.

However, as Holdo has been dubbed as the anti-Leia, Dern's description of one particular scene might hint that she'll turn on Leia to favor the all-encompassing power of The First Order.

"I did have the greatest experience of my life. I felt like I was 7 years old again. Rian Johnson even keeps telling this really embarrassing story, our amazing director, about how when he got in the editing room and I do have weaponry in a scene - I have said that - he literally heard me making sounds." "Because I had only done it in my room in childhood, and on camera you hear me then going ‘pew! pew pew! It’s so embarrassing but, you know, it’s Star Wars! … But I was so excited to be there that I really did think I was at play."

Dern's excitement about being in a Star Wars movie is admirable, but her mention of a shoot-out, coupled with her character's antagonistic appeal probably means that she'll be using firepower to take over Leia's rank. Even though Holdo willingly allied with the Rebel Alliance later, her lengthy career in the Empire might've influenced her to secretly side with The First Order in exchange for some benefits of her own.

While The Force Awakens was deemed by some fans as a rehash of A New Hope, Rian Johnson has actively assured fans that The Last Jedi won't be a remake of The Empire Strikes Back. However, if Holdo betrays Leia for her personal gains, Johnson can't stop fans from comparing this moment to the time when Lando Calrissian betrayed Han Solo and Leia and surrendered them to Darth Vader. As we've seen Leia's base get compromised by Kylo Ren, she might return to her old ally in order to strengthen her forces, only to realize history repeating itself once again.

(Source: Ellen DeGeneres Youtube)