While the opening crawl prepares to take us to that galaxy far, far away once more, fans are whipping out their lightsabers in anticipation of Rian Johnson's upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. An all-star cast of Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and the late Carrie Fisher will surely take us to glory, but what about those we tend to forget?

Harry Potter alumni #DomhnallGleeson played the formidable General Armitage Hux in J.J Abrams's The Force Awakens, but the character failed to enter the #StarWars hall of fame alongside alumni like Yoda, Chewie, and Han. Hux had an important — albeit secondary — role in Episode VII, yet tellingly somehow managed to escape the destruction of the Starkiller Base. That being said, there hasn't even been a flash of Gleeson's ginger locks in the promos for #TheLastJedi, and the star has revealed why.

Filled With Glee-Son

Apart from one brief Vanity Fair shoot, it looks like Hux has been hiding from the Death Star of marketing material that has poured forth for The Last Jedi. However, speaking to Screen Rant, Gleeson spoke candidly about the lack of Hux in the run-up to Episode VIII:

“I don’t think there was much out about [me] for the first one either. "I’m not one of the bigger characters – Adam [Driver], Oscar [Isaac], Daisy [Ridley] and John [Boyega] are up front and then it’s a big line of people ahead of me on the call sheet, so I certainly don’t take it personally. I think they know how to market Star Wars, so I’ll leave them to it.”

Gleeson's time as Hux was hardly up there on the notoriety stakes with Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, so you'd like to imagine that Johnson is saving him for something more substantial in The Last Jedi. Gleeson's comments could certainly be a clever Jedi mind trick to throw audiences off the scent, but could The Last Jedi really be the Hux show?

Sadly, with an influx of promising characters like Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo and Benicio del Toro's "DJ," Hux could be relegated to the sidelines even further. Given that The Last Jedi once again seems to be honing in on the Luke Skywalker saga, we should probably expect most of the screen time to be taken up by Mark Hamill sporting that grizzly beard. As just another First Order grunt doing the bidding of Snoke, I wouldn't be surprised is Gleeson's role were actually even smaller in the next installment and led to an early dirt nap for the heinous Hux.

It is hard to see how else Gleeson's role would serve any real purpose to the story other than providing a dramatic death during a face-off or some memorable swansong. Either way, Hux currently remains on the garbage disposal scrapheap alongside that other wasted character Captain Phasma. Here's hoping that The Last Jedi can Force choke audiences into actually remembering who General Armitage Hux is this time!

