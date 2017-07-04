In these lazy summer months, we are languishing in the mid-year Star Wars lull. With just one trailer out for The Last Jedi, and no set leaks to pick over, all we have to do now is hone our theories, plan our Star Wars Episode VIII viewing parties, and wait. Oh, and obsess over any tiny piece of information we're given, of course.

The latest tidbit comes to us from Adam Driver — the Darth Vader fanboy Kylo Ren himself — and although he couldn't reveal any plot hints in his interview with The Huffington Post, he did drop a tiny hint that has huge implications for the #StarWars saga.

The Last Jedi Will Introduce "New Rules" To Canon

A lot has already been said about how The Last Jedi will be an innovative and game-changing addition to the franchise. This could be a response to the infamous criticism of #TheForceAwakens as being too similar to A New Hope — and although Rogue One provided a grounded and visceral perspective on the big star war, it was also something of a retread, taking us back to the original trilogy and incorporating elements from Return Of The Jedi.

Needless to say, we want to see something different from The Last Jedi — but we can already see parallels with The Empire Strikes Back, thanks to the darker tone and those AT-ATs marching across the white planet of Crait in the trailer.

Yet, there are new elements too. For one thing, a large proportion of the movie will be something of a heist, as Finn and newcomer Rose go undercover on Canto Bight, a glittering planet described as "a playground for rich assholes." And of course, after decades of upholding the Jedi, it looks like Episode VIII will finally challenge this ancient order and dive into the Force lore that has so far been confined to the comics, books, and animated shows.

With that in mind, Adam Driver's comment is really intriguing, and his words are just begging us to wildly speculate on what he might be referring to.

"What Rian had written was remarkable. He created new rules for the 'Star Wars' universe and balanced the familiar and unfamiliar very adeptly while respecting that his audience can handle ambiguity. Which you can see in his previous films. Characters and story are his priority."

While it's very exciting to learn that director Rian Johnson will be blending "familiar and unfamilar" elements for The Last Jedi, the most intriguing part of Driver's statement is his hint at "new rules."

Rey trains in 'The Last Jedi'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Lucasfilm are incredibly rigorous when it comes to creating the Star Wars canon. Everything from the comics to the movies is part of their grand story plan, as they plant crafty hints and build towards plots that will play out in the sequel trilogy. The prospect of Johnson "creating new rules" for the movies is fascinating, as this could mean a shake-up to everything we think we know about the Force, the Jedi, and the state of the galaxy.

Many fans are already speculating that these "new rules" refer to Rey's journey, as Luke Skywalker has already made it clear that he wants the Jedi "to end," but continues to train Rey in the ways of the Force anyway. In the old Expanded Universe, some Force users chose not to follow the dark side or the light, but to dedicate themselves to maintaining balance, even if that meant that their actions were morally gray. They were known as the Gray Jedi, and many fans are hoping to see this sect incorporated into The Last Jedi.

However, it seems unlikely that this is what Driver is referring to. Even if Johnson is planning to resurrect elements of the EU, that wouldn't really be a "new rule." But the smart money is on Johnson introducing new mythology when it comes to Force lore, and new ways for Rey to use the Force. While we may not know exactly what Driver is talking about, everything we've heard so far adds up to a fresh take on Star Wars in The Last Jedi — which is something the franchise desperately needs.

