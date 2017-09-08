NBC's American Ninja Warrior is a mesmerizing experience for us mere mortals.

The action-packed series focuses on incredibly fit people as they tackle a series of extremely challenging obstacles in displays of what look like unreal athleticism. Although watching these "super humans" is thrilling, this 5-year girl named Lylah steals the stage with her backyard obstacle course inspired by the show.

Lylah's dad, Gavin MacCall, has been making obstacle courses for his daughter because she is a huge fan of American Ninja Warrior. When their house got too small they ventured outside. You won't want to miss the clip from NBC's segment, with Lylah wearing her "girls are superstars" t-shirt taking on the stage, featuring her dad's perfect commentary. I promise it's all the cuteness you needed this weekend!

After watching the clip, only one question remains: Who's the most adorable: the dad, for building every child's dream obstacle course, or the mini-ninja slaying it? I know, tough call. If you wanted to watch more of Lylah you can visit her YouTube page!

American Ninja Warrior airs every Monday at 8/7c on NBC with episodes becoming available on Hulu two days later.

