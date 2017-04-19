Now, of all the times we've watched #Superman brutally murder someone on the big screen for the enjoyment of a baying public, there's surely none more iconic than #ManOfSteel's climactic confrontation between Kal-El and General Zod.

No, wait, hold up, that's not a thing. Sorry. One second.

Alright, let's start again.

Now, of all the only damn time we've watched Superman brutally murder someone on the big screen for the "enjoyment" of a baying public, there's surely none more divisive than Man of Steel's climactic confrontation between Kal-El and General Zod.

There we go.

Which, of course, makes it all the more unusual to note that:

The 'Man Of Steel' Cast Really Enjoyed Snapping General Zod's Neck, It Seems

'Man of Steel' [Warner Bros.]

That, at least, is what the Man of Steel featurette below — recently highlighted by an intrepid Twitterer, and brought to wider attention by the good folks over at io9 — seems to confirm, along with the glorious revelation that director #ZackSnyder felt the need to physically (and goofily) show star #HenryCavill how to correctly snap General Zod's neck:

The most entertaining part of the video, of course — at least, for anyone who loves the #DCEU, or derives schadenfreude-laced joy from watching it be awkward and weird — is the fact that the whole cast and crew seemed to have a great time filming a scene in which Superman brutally snaps the neck of a living person. Which is a) a little odd in and of itself, and b) a distinctly intriguing contrast to the response the scene received from devoted Super-fans, many of whom pointed out that Superman would, y'know, never have done that.

In other words? It's probably better to begin steeling yourself (and/or getting excited) for the inevitable emergence of behind-the-scenes footage of Zack Snyder showing Ben Affleck how to gun down criminals in cold blood, presumably while grinning maniacally.

Because you just know that's coming next.

What do you think though? Are you happy to see that Snyder and co. had so much fun turning Superman into a killer? Let us know below!

(Sources: io9)