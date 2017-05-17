With the world in need of a laugh now more than ever, ABC look set to deliver more than a few chuckles thanks to its upcoming comedy series The Mayor. The series will soon join its Tuesday night lineup with a concept that seems full of heart and destined for a bunch of wacky storylines.

After an aspiring rapper attempts to use a local election as a means to create publicity for his music career, Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) accidentally finds himself elected mayor of his hometown. Following his election, Courtney's mom (Yvette Nicole Brown) and friends help him in making the most of the situation, including changing the ailing town he loves. Check out the trailer for The Mayor below:

Aside from an awesome concept, The Mayor also comes from the brain of Tony Award winning actor Daveed Diggs — who starred in the Broadway show Hamilton — almost making it destined for success.

The series stars relative newcomer Brandon Michael Hall (Search Party) as Courtney Rose, Lea Michele (Glee) as Valentina, Bernard David Jones (The Lookalike) as Jermaine Hardaway, Marcel Spears as TK and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Dina.

Read the official synopsis for The Mayor:

Young rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) needs his big break. For years he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century – running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for Courtney, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown, Community) and friends, including Valentina (Glee's Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.

The Mayor joins the ABC lineup on Tuesdays when the Fall TV season begins.