Stephen King has dominated horror for 50 years, and many of his terrifying stories have been adapted into equally horrific films and TV shows, including It, The Shining and The Mist.

Frank Darabont, one of the creative forces behind the TV mega-hit adaptation, The Walking Dead, brought The Mist to life on the big screen in 2007. Now, nearly a decade later, Darabont and producer Bob Weinstein are taking King's classic 1980 novella to the small screen in association with Spike. After over a year of production, we finally have the first trailer for the new adaptation of The Mist, and it is intense.

The original novella was set in a small town which falls under a blanket of mist that hides supernatural entities, and followed the group of people who become trapped in the local supermarket together. There, they fight to survive the creatures, and each other.

The series does plan to take a looser approach at adapting the story by featuring a slew of new characters not from the novella, while still incorporating plot elements and major themes from its source.

Show creator Christian Torpe told Entertainment Weekly,

"The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story."

While the show will still feature characters holed up in a singular location, it will actually focus on a couple different groups hiding out in various locations. We'll see hundreds of people facing off against the monsters at the mall, people questioning their faith while taking refuge in a church.

New Characters Will Be Tested

One of the most captivating themes of the original novella and subsequent film adaptation was the challenge of belief posed to many characters, whose wills and morals were tested by the scenario. As seen in the trailer, the characters in the new series will still have their faith and wills pushed beyond limits, as prior transgressions and sins will come to light and torment them.

One such character is protagonist Eve Copeland (played by Alyssa Sutherland of Vikings). She's a teacher whose past as a loose child, known for throwing in with the bad crowd, still troubles her to this day. With her sex-education class as an object of controversy, past attitudes have been revived and will continue to test her during the reign of the mist.

While the story changes the location of the town and features a new roster of characters, there is still possible hope of seeing original characters show up.

“It’s a weird cousin to the original material,” Torpe said to EW. “It has a constant ebb and flow communication with the novella. But who knows? Maybe some of the original characters will make a cameo at some point.”

The Mist will premiere on Spike on Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m.

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]