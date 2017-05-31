20th Century Fox just released the official trailer for The Mountain Between Us after releasing several official photos earlier this week. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin, stars Golden Globe winner #IdrisElba and Academy Award winner #KateWinslet.

Watch the trailer here:

The film centers on a doctor (Elba) and a writer (Winslet) who charter a plane after their flight is cancelled. After the plane crashes, the two debate on whether they should wait for rescue and risk starvation, or brave the elements and risk freezing to death. Their decision is made for them when they discover that the pilot (Beau Bridges) failed to file a flight plan, meaning no one will be looking for them. The two strangers must endure the elements, injuries and predators in order to survive.

The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and costars Dermot Mulroney, Lucia Walters, Waleed Zuaiter and Lee Majdoub. The film is written by Chris Weitz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and J. Mills Goodloe (The Age of Adaline) and will open on Oct. 20, 2017.

Source: Movieweb