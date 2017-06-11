It appears that The Mummy reboot may be cursed from the start, failing to impress at the weekend box office, and proving no match for Diana Prince and the Amazons in Patty Jenkins' DCEU film, Wonder Woman.

For a second weekend in a row #WonderWoman has topped the domestic box office, taking an impressive $57.18 million, putting the domestic total at $205 million and worldwide total at $435 million, according to ComScore. These numbers show the Gal Gadot-led film dropped just 45% from its opening weekend, meaning Wonder Woman has had the best second-weekend box office result of all four DCEU films.

Despite the fact that the other #DCEU films — Man of Steel, Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman — all had bigger opening weekends, what likely worked in Wonder Woman's favor for the high second-weekend gross was the fact that the film is a hit with the critics and that it also interested a diverse audience. The LA Times reports the audience has been a fairly even 55%-45% split of female to male viewers, proving wide appeal.

But while Wonder Woman had yet another successful weekend, the same can't be said for Universal Pictures' #TheMummy. The Tom Cruise-starring reboot seemingly unravelled domestically, managing just $32.2 million in its opening weekend — lower than any of the four Mummy films in the most recent franchise. Given the film was intended to launch a whole extended universe of monster films — called the Dark Universe — it's not exactly great news for Universal. But luckily The Mummy fared better internationally, managing $141.8 million to bring the combined worldwide take to $174 million.

And it seems as though The Mummy's performance will not change the plans the studio has for future films in the Dark Universe. The Bride of Frankenstein is already scheduled for a 2019 release, with Universal's president of international distribution, Duncan Clark, telling Variety "every movie is it’s own DNA. ... It’s not about which one went first."

Further down the box office at number three, Fox's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie — the animated film adaptation of Dav Pilkey's beloved book series — took $12.3 million in its second weekend, for a domestic total of $44.5 million. Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sailed into spot four with $10.7 million, for a global total of $600 million, and at place five Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scooped $6.2 million domestically, with the worldwide take now at $833 million.

With Disney's Cars 3 due for release on June 16, next weekend's box office is sure to look different, and there's no doubt that the fifth installment in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight will once again shake things up after its release on June 21.

Have you seen The Mummy, what did you think?

Source: ComScore, LA Times, Variety