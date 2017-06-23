Time to dust off Princess Sparkle and climb back aboard that sugar-plumb steed, for Rachel Bilson just said she'd be up for heading back to Orange County and, as far as we're concerned, that means there's an The O.C. reboot around the corner.

Talking to EW, the 35-year-old actress spoke of the show that shot her to fame many moons ago, along with her co-stars Adam Brody, Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton, and despite having no real ideas of what their characters would be up to now, she definitely wouldn't rule out a revival:

“I’m always open to things. I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”

Seconded. I personally cannot get enough of #TheOC (like at all) so would be totally up for revisiting their warped little world of McMansions and temper tantrums. We could even provide a few ideas for narrative if they're stuck for ideas, which it seems Bilson might be seeing as she's not entirely sure where she left the character when show ended a decade ago. However, she is fairly confident that:

“I’m sure she has kids with Seth. She went to Brown … she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I don’t know! She’s on the beach.”

If The O.C.'s comeback isn't in the cards, may we be the first to suggest that Bilson front a spin-off series called The Valley — riffing off the TV show her character was obsessed with, which was a parody of The O.C. within the The O.C., and that is not only meta AF but means we'd still essentially get the same show just in different packaging. Win, win!

Would you be up for The O.C. comeback?